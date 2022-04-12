Sri Lanka to temporarily suspend foreign debt payments - c. bank governor

COLOMBO, April 12 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will temporarily
suspend foreign debt payments to avoid a hard default, the
central bank governor said on Tuesday, with its limited foreign
reserves required for imports of essential items such as fuel.
"It has come to a point that making debt payments are
challenging and impossible. The best action that can be taken is
to restructure debt and avoid a hard default," Governor P.
Nandalal Weerasinghe told reporters.
Sri Lanka is due to start talks with the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) on a loan program next week, with the
country suffering from prolonged power cuts alongside shortages
of food and medicines.
The island nation's foreign reserves stood at a paltry $1.93
billion at the end of March, with foreign debt payments of
around $4 billion due this year, including a $1 billion
international sovereign bond maturing in July.
The governor said the action was being taken in good faith,
emphasizing that the country of 22 million people had never
defaulted on its debt payments.
"This will be on a temporary basis until we come to an
agreement with creditors and with the support of a program
with the IMF," said Weerasinghe, who took office last week amid
growing public unrest triggered by the economic crisis.
"We need to focus on essential imports and not have to worry
about servicing external debt," he said.
J.P. Morgan analysts estimate Sri Lanka's gross debt
servicing would amount to $7 billion in 2022 and a current
account deficit of around $3 billion.
(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal,
editing by Ed Osmond and Raju Gopalakrishnan)