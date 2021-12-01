Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sri Lanka will handle debt repayments 'seamlessly', c.bank governor says

12/01/2021 | 09:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COLOMBO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka is confident of being able to "seamlessly" repay all of its sovereign debt that comes due in 2022, Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on Wednesday, while exploring new instruments to make its debt profile more sustainable.

"The repayments (for 2022) will go through seamlessly, we are confident we'll be making those payments on time. There is absolutely no worry about that," Cabraal told Reuters in an interview.

"At the same time we are taking many steps to deal with our debt in a sustainable manner and not just depend on a single instrument, we are developing several new instruments, several new inflows, which will hold us in better stead over the longer term, and that's the whole plan we have initiated."

Sri Lanka aims to shore up its shrinking reserves over the next few months from a range of sources including bilateral swaps, government-to-government loans and the securitisation of remittances to bolster investor sentiment and ensure timely debt servicing, he said.

Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa met his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss securing a $500 million credit line and new investments, two sources briefed on the matter said.

Sri Lanka's foreign currency reserves dropped to $2.3 billion at the end of October, with both tourism and remittances dented by the coronavirus pandemic. It needs to pay about $4.5 billion to service its sovereign bonds in 2022, according to Finance Ministry data.

'WE SEE ALTERNATIVES'

Cabraal said the pandemic has pushed Sri Lanka to reassess its debt profile.

"This pandemic exposed the vulnerabilities, which is a good thing, otherwise we may have been lulled into a comfort zone and not searched for alternatives. Now we see so many alternatives that we can pursue that are very good for our economy," he said.

"In a way, I'm not unhappy that we've had to go through some pain, but I am confident going forward we will be a lot more stable as a result."

Cabraal said he remained confident that growth would rebound in 2022, boosting government finances.

"We expect GDP growth to trend above 5.5% (in 2022). If we can get tourism back on track to even half of the pre-pandemic levels ... we could even touch 6% to 6.5%, which would be very helpful."

He said it was too early to speculate whether the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus would derail a rebound in tourism.

Cabraal said policy rates were likely to be kept unchanged at the next monetary board meeting in January, despite inflation hitting its highest levels in almost a decade, driven by skyrocketing food prices.

"I don't really see a reason to adjust that any further in the near term because it looks appropriate," he said. (Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe and Euan Rocha; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:09aSri Lanka will handle debt repayments 'seamlessly', c.bank governor says
RE
09:09aSri lanka central bank governor cabraal says "absolutely no worry" around sovereign debt repayments due in 2022
RE
09:05aCurrent Builders Announces Annual Holiday Fundraising Program
SE
09:04aDeveloping nations need to take steps to limit hit from local debt overhauls -IMF
RE
09:01aOPEC+ starts two days of talks amid oil price slide, Omicron fears
RE
09:00aCanada Building Permits Rise 1.3% in October From Sept.
DJ
08:58aHalliburton proposed to purchase ExxonMobil stake in Iraq's West Qurna 1 oilfield
RE
08:56aChina protested Indonesian drilling, military exercises
RE
08:55aWall Street set to rebound after rout spurred by inflation, Omicron
RE
08:55aEU unveils 300 billion euro answer to China's Belt and Road
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-British energy suppliers dwindle as gas prices soar
2TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
3Stocks roar higher as traders park COVID and Fed jitters
4INDITEX : Gets a Sell rating from Deutsche Bank
5Salesforce shares fall on disappointing profit forecast

HOT NEWS