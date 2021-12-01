Sri Lanka will handle debt repayments 'seamlessly', c.bank governor says

COLOMBO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka is confident of being
able to "seamlessly" repay all of its sovereign debt that comes
due in 2022, Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on
Wednesday, while exploring new instruments to make its debt
profile more sustainable.
"The repayments (for 2022) will go through seamlessly, we
are confident we'll be making those payments on time. There is
absolutely no worry about that," Cabraal told Reuters in an
interview.
"At the same time we are taking many steps to deal with our
debt in a sustainable manner and not just depend on a single
instrument, we are developing several new instruments, several
new inflows, which will hold us in better stead over the longer
term, and that's the whole plan we have initiated."
Sri Lanka aims to shore up its shrinking reserves over the
next few months from a range of sources including bilateral
swaps, government-to-government loans and the securitisation of
remittances to bolster investor sentiment and ensure timely debt
servicing, he said.
Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa met his Indian
counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Wednesday to
discuss securing a $500 million credit line and new investments,
two sources briefed on the matter said.
Sri Lanka's foreign currency reserves dropped to $2.3
billion at the end of October, with both tourism and remittances
dented by the coronavirus pandemic. It needs to pay about $4.5
billion to service its sovereign bonds in 2022, according to
Finance Ministry data.
'WE SEE ALTERNATIVES'
Cabraal said the pandemic has pushed Sri Lanka to reassess
its debt profile.
"This pandemic exposed the vulnerabilities, which is a good
thing, otherwise we may have been lulled into a comfort zone and
not searched for alternatives. Now we see so many alternatives
that we can pursue that are very good for our economy," he said.
"In a way, I'm not unhappy that we've had to go through some
pain, but I am confident going forward we will be a lot more
stable as a result."
Cabraal said he remained confident that growth would rebound
in 2022, boosting government finances.
"We expect GDP growth to trend above 5.5% (in 2022). If we
can get tourism back on track to even half of the pre-pandemic
levels ... we could even touch 6% to 6.5%, which would be very
helpful."
He said it was too early to speculate whether the new
Omicron variant of the coronavirus would derail a rebound in
tourism.
Cabraal said policy rates were likely to be kept unchanged
at the next monetary board meeting in January, despite inflation
hitting its highest levels in almost a decade, driven by
skyrocketing food prices.
"I don't really see a reason to adjust that any further in
the near term because it looks appropriate," he said.
(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe and Euan Rocha; Editing by
Kevin Liffey)