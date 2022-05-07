Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Sri Lankan protesters undeterred by state of emergency

05/07/2022 | 05:00am EDT
STORY: Protesters waved flags and chanted slogans outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office and the official residence of his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, demanding the government to step down over a worsening economic crisis.

Some were seen carrying out a mock funeral procession for the prime minister.

Details of the latest emergency regulations were not yet made public, but previous emergency laws have given greater powers to the president to deploy the military, detain people without charge and break up protests.

On Friday, police fired tear gas at dozens of demonstrators outside parliament, the latest in more than a month of sporadically violent anti-government protests amid shortages of imported food, fuel and medicines.


© Reuters 2022
