Sri Lankan shares close at over 5-yr high on consumer staples rally

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed at an over
five-year high on Wednesday, recording gains for a seventh
consecutive session, as a rally in consumer staples boosted the
benchmark index.
* The CSE All Share Index ended up 0.83% at 7,036.76,
its highest closing level since November 2015.
* The index gained 10.5% in 2020, its best performance since
2014.
* Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will open airports for commercial
tourist flights from January 21, local media reported. (https://bit.ly/2XeScOZ)
* Trading volume on the index rose to 760.1 million on
Wednesday from 434.7 million in the previous session.
* Browns Investments Plc was the biggest boost to
the index, closing 13.7% higher.
* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 346.6
million Sri Lankan rupees ($248,533.33) worth of shares,
according to exchange data.
* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 187.50
against the U.S. dollar as of 1148 GMT, according to Refinitiv
data.
* Equity market turnover was about 7.16 billion rupees,
exchange data showed.
($1 = 187.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Krishna Chandra Eluri)