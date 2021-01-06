Log in
Sri Lankan shares close at over 5-yr high on consumer staples rally

01/06/2021 | 07:06am EST
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed at an over five-year high on Wednesday, recording gains for a seventh consecutive session, as a rally in consumer staples boosted the benchmark index.

* The CSE All Share Index ended up 0.83% at 7,036.76, its highest closing level since November 2015.

* The index gained 10.5% in 2020, its best performance since 2014.

* Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will open airports for commercial tourist flights from January 21, local media reported. (https://bit.ly/2XeScOZ)

* Trading volume on the index rose to 760.1 million on Wednesday from 434.7 million in the previous session.

* Browns Investments Plc was the biggest boost to the index, closing 13.7% higher.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 346.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($248,533.33) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 187.50 against the U.S. dollar as of 1148 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

* Equity market turnover was about 7.16 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 187.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


