Sri Lankan shares edge lower as industrial, consumer stocks weigh

May 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended slightly lower on
Wednesday, dragged down by industrial and consumer stocks, with
the island nation in talks with the World Bank to extend its
support to tide through the country's worst financial crisis in
decades.
* The CSE All-Share index closed 0.34% lower at
7,598.04. It fell 14.4% in April in its third consecutive
monthly drop. It has slumped nearly 38% this year so far.
* The World Bank has promised financial aid to help Sri
Lanka overcome its economic crisis, while the island nation has
also appealed to multiple countries and multilateral
organisations for bridge financing until it gets aid from the
International Monetary Fund.
* Sri Lanka plans to replace its current "unrealistic"
budget and is in talks with the World Bank to extend its support
by $300 million to $700 million, the country's finance minister
said.
* The stock market was closed on Monday and Tuesday for
holidays.
* Heavyweight Expolanka Holdings was the top drag,
falling 4.13%.
* The equity market turnover was 1.06 billion Sri Lankan
rupees, compared with 2.5 billion Sri Lankan rupees in the
previous session.
* Trading volume slipped to 46.9 million shares from 120.5
million shares in the previous session.
* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market,
purchasing shares worth 63 million rupees, while domestic
investors were net sellers, offloading 1.04 billion rupees worth
of shares, exchange data showed.
