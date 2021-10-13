St. John Properties : Continues Accelerated Growth in Utah with Signing of Two Leases Totaling 87,000 Square Feet in Pleasant Grove

Technology companies expand into newly constructed six-story Class ‘A’ office building at Valley Grove

Valley Grove II, the second of St. John’s multi-story office towers, is rapidly filling toward full occupancy with new tech leader Suse, LLC and the expansion of Kenect, LLC. Both companies are adapting to increased customer demand for their cloud-based services.

“St. John Properties has served our growing office space needs with the highest professionalism,” states Shaun Sorensen, CEO for Kenect. LLC. “Their commitment to excellence matches our own focus for customer satisfaction. The beauty and location of Valley Grove make it the perfect place for our expansion.”

By December of this year, Kenect is expected to occupy 58,000 square feet on two floors of Valley Grove II in Pleasant Grove which is immediately accessible from I-15. Kenect builds simple business texting tools that are elegant and easy-to-use. Thousands of companies across North America use their platform to text customers, generate online reviews, gather leads, video chat, and collect payments.

St. John Properties also welcomes new tenant, Suse, LLC to its growing list of stellar companies. Expected to move in by year end, Suse will occupy 29,000 square feet, also in the Valley Grove II tower on the south side of Pleasant Grove Boulevard.

Suse is a global leader in innovative, reliable and enterprise-grade open source software solutions, relied upon by more than 60% of the Fortune 500 to power their mission-critical workloads. SUSE specializes in enterprise Linux, container management and edge computing solutions. The company employs nearly 2,000 people globally and is listed in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

“We are thrilled to welcome these sector leaders to our tenant family,” states Daniel Thomas, Regional Partner for St. John Properties Utah. “Tenants continue to recognize that Valley Grove is positioned with tremendous access to business communities, airports and residential areas and offers a stunning outdoor environment.”

Development of St. John Properties’ Valley Grove began in 2017, and the business community now contains 15 buildings totaling 675,000 square feet of Class ‘A’ office space, restaurants, and retail businesses. Spring Pointe Exchange in Springville is an 18-acre development with six planned buildings and 224,000 square feet of flex/R&D space.

U.S. News & World Report now ranks Utah’s economy #1 in the nation. St. John Properties’ Utah business communities in Salt Lake and Utah valleys are located in the Top 10 best-positioned U.S. metropolitan areas to recover from the pandemic, according to Moody’s Analytics.

About St. John Properties

Established in 1971, St. John Properties has evolved from a developer of commercial buildings into a long-term real estate investment company. Celebrating 50 years in business, the company owns and manages more than 21 million square feet of commercial properties in eight states. Expanding regionally in three Utah communities, St. John Properties recognizes the State’s economic strength, pro-business climate and growth.

