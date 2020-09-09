Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

St. John Properties : Utah Continues Growth in Pleasant Grove and Springville

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 08:11am EDT

Developer Adds Tenants and Breaks New Ground in Advancing Economy

St. John Properties today celebrates new retail clients and continuing growth in its 85-acre Valley Grove business community in Pleasant Grove. With confidence in the area’s expansion, Charles Schwab, Omnia Salon Studios, and Modern Nails have all entered into long-term leases to occupy a total 8,000 square feet, making 17 retail businesses in this coveted growth community. St. John Properties has also broken ground on Spring Pointe Exchange in Springville, an 18-acre development with six planned buildings, 225,000 square feet of flex/R&D space.

"We are so pleased to see Utah business bouncing back from the challenges created by COVID-19,” states Val Hale, director for the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development. “Utah’s unemployment has already fallen to less than half the current national average as our citizens demonstrate their resilience. Companies like St. John Properties are greatly benefiting this trend.”

St. John Properties’ Utah business communities in Salt Lake and Utah valleys are located in the Top 10 best-positioned U.S. metropolitan areas to recover from the pandemic, according to Moody’s Analytics.

“These new clients demonstrate continued demand for financial and personal care services in Valley Grove,” states Daniel Thomas, regional partner for St. John Properties Utah. “We have every hope for Utah’s future and are happy to play our part.”

St. John Properties’ Valley Grove development started in 2017 and now contains 15 buildings totaling 675,000 square feet of Class A office space, restaurants, and retail businesses. Its retailers include R&R BBQ, Mountain America Credit Union, Gloss Aveda, Verizon Wireless, AT&T, Wok the Line, Village Baker, Inklifters, Aesthetica, Real Advantage Title Insurance Company, Charles Schwab, Jersey Mike’s, Belle Medical, Kolache Krave, Modern Nails, Omnia Salon Studios, and Starbucks.

About St. John Properties

Established in 1971 by Edward St. John, St. John Properties has evolved from a developer of commercial buildings into a long-term real estate investment company. Expanding regionally in three Utah communities, St. John Properties recognizes the State’s economic strength, pro-business climate, quality of life, and projected growth. With 70 currently certified, St. John’s is the nation’s third largest builder of LEED-certified commercial buildings, which marks the company’s commitment to Utah’s quality of life.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:32aTufin Announces Availability of SecureCloud on Red Hat Marketplace
AQ
08:32aASAHI : Digitalizes Indirect Materials Procurement with SAP Ariba Solutions
AQ
08:32aGARTNER : Says Customer Service and Support Technology Investments Must be Scrutinized for Their Ability to Deliver on Customer Experience Goals
AQ
08:32aMICRON TECHNOLOGY : Launches Limited Edition Crucial Ballistix MAX 5100 Gaming DRAM, Offering the Fastest Speed Available on the Market
AQ
08:32aACI WORLDWIDE : to Attend Investor Conference
AQ
08:32aBLACKBERRY : StradVision Selects BlackBerry to Drive Advancements Across South Korean Automotive Industry
AQ
08:32aFLUIDIGM : Achieves Initial Milestone under NIH Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics Agreement
AQ
08:32aWorldwide Server Market Revenue Grew 19.8% Year Over Year in the Second Quarter of 2020, According to IDC
AQ
08:32aNUTANIX : Announces New Simplified Partner Program for the Multicloud Era
AQ
08:32aAxway wins Best in Microservices Infrastructure at API World 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : fending off potential cash crunch, reports $1.3 billion loss
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla loses more than combined GM, Ford market value
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
5GOLD : Gold dips on dollar strength, cenbank meetings in focus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group