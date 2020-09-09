St. John Properties : Utah Continues Growth in Pleasant Grove and Springville

Developer Adds Tenants and Breaks New Ground in Advancing Economy

St. John Properties today celebrates new retail clients and continuing growth in its 85-acre Valley Grove business community in Pleasant Grove. With confidence in the area’s expansion, Charles Schwab, Omnia Salon Studios, and Modern Nails have all entered into long-term leases to occupy a total 8,000 square feet, making 17 retail businesses in this coveted growth community. St. John Properties has also broken ground on Spring Pointe Exchange in Springville, an 18-acre development with six planned buildings, 225,000 square feet of flex/R&D space.

"We are so pleased to see Utah business bouncing back from the challenges created by COVID-19,” states Val Hale, director for the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development. “Utah’s unemployment has already fallen to less than half the current national average as our citizens demonstrate their resilience. Companies like St. John Properties are greatly benefiting this trend.”

St. John Properties’ Utah business communities in Salt Lake and Utah valleys are located in the Top 10 best-positioned U.S. metropolitan areas to recover from the pandemic, according to Moody’s Analytics.

“These new clients demonstrate continued demand for financial and personal care services in Valley Grove,” states Daniel Thomas, regional partner for St. John Properties Utah. “We have every hope for Utah’s future and are happy to play our part.”

St. John Properties’ Valley Grove development started in 2017 and now contains 15 buildings totaling 675,000 square feet of Class A office space, restaurants, and retail businesses. Its retailers include R&R BBQ, Mountain America Credit Union, Gloss Aveda, Verizon Wireless, AT&T, Wok the Line, Village Baker, Inklifters, Aesthetica, Real Advantage Title Insurance Company, Charles Schwab, Jersey Mike’s, Belle Medical, Kolache Krave, Modern Nails, Omnia Salon Studios, and Starbucks.

About St. John Properties

Established in 1971 by Edward St. John, St. John Properties has evolved from a developer of commercial buildings into a long-term real estate investment company. Expanding regionally in three Utah communities, St. John Properties recognizes the State’s economic strength, pro-business climate, quality of life, and projected growth. With 70 currently certified, St. John’s is the nation’s third largest builder of LEED-certified commercial buildings, which marks the company’s commitment to Utah’s quality of life.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005014/en/