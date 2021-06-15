St. John Properties : Utah Moves Rapidly Forward Post Pandemic

Developer Tenant List Expands to Meet #1 Utah Economy

St. John Properties announces new clients in Springville and Pleasant Grove. With confidence in the area’s expansion, QuickFresh, LLC and Pura Scents, Inc. (dba Pura) have secured long-term leases in St. John Properties’ Spring Pointe Exchange in Springville and Valley Grove in Pleasant Grove, respectively. Collectively, these leases will occupy more than 70,000 square feet of office and flex/R&D space. QuickFresh, a nutrition-focused easy to make meal delivery service, is projected to occupy the property by September, 2021, while Pura, a smart home fragrance diffuser and scent manufacturer, expects to move in by next January.

“Utah’s pro-business economy is growing like crazy,” states Dan Hemmert, executive director of the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development. “Companies like St. John Properties have recognized this nation-leading business environment and are attracting high-quality jobs and companies.”

U.S. News & World Report now ranks Utah’s economy #1 in the nation. St. John Properties’ Utah business communities in Salt Lake and Utah valleys are located in the Top 10 best-positioned U.S. metropolitan areas to recover from the pandemic, according to Moody’s Analytics.

“We are thrilled to land such a central office location in Spring Pointe Exchange,” states Jody Rookstool, Founder and CEO for QuickFresh. “As QuickFresh seeks to raise the level of nutritious meals for Utahans, St. John Properties displays the level of excellence and customer service that is our hallmark.”

Development of St. John Properties’ Valley Grove began in 2017, and the business community now contains 15 buildings totaling 675,000 square feet of Class ‘A’ office space, restaurants, and retail businesses. Spring Pointe Exchange in Springville is an 18-acre development with six planned buildings and 224,000 square feet of flex/R&D space.

About St. John Properties

Established in 1971, St. John Properties has evolved from a developer of commercial buildings into a long-term real estate investment company. Celebrating 50 years in business, the company owns and manages over 21 million square feet of commercial properties in eight states. Expanding regionally in three Utah communities, St. John Properties recognizes the State’s economic strength, pro-business climate, and projected growth. St. John Properties ranks within the nation’s top 5 largest developers of LEED-certified commercial buildings, marking the company’s commitment to Utah’s quality of life.

