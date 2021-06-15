Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

St. John Properties : Utah Moves Rapidly Forward Post Pandemic

06/15/2021 | 08:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Developer Tenant List Expands to Meet #1 Utah Economy

St. John Properties announces new clients in Springville and Pleasant Grove. With confidence in the area’s expansion, QuickFresh, LLC and Pura Scents, Inc. (dba Pura) have secured long-term leases in St. John Properties’ Spring Pointe Exchange in Springville and Valley Grove in Pleasant Grove, respectively. Collectively, these leases will occupy more than 70,000 square feet of office and flex/R&D space. QuickFresh, a nutrition-focused easy to make meal delivery service, is projected to occupy the property by September, 2021, while Pura, a smart home fragrance diffuser and scent manufacturer, expects to move in by next January.

“Utah’s pro-business economy is growing like crazy,” states Dan Hemmert, executive director of the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development. “Companies like St. John Properties have recognized this nation-leading business environment and are attracting high-quality jobs and companies.”

U.S. News & World Report now ranks Utah’s economy #1 in the nation. St. John Properties’ Utah business communities in Salt Lake and Utah valleys are located in the Top 10 best-positioned U.S. metropolitan areas to recover from the pandemic, according to Moody’s Analytics.

“We are thrilled to land such a central office location in Spring Pointe Exchange,” states Jody Rookstool, Founder and CEO for QuickFresh. “As QuickFresh seeks to raise the level of nutritious meals for Utahans, St. John Properties displays the level of excellence and customer service that is our hallmark.”

Development of St. John Properties’ Valley Grove began in 2017, and the business community now contains 15 buildings totaling 675,000 square feet of Class ‘A’ office space, restaurants, and retail businesses. Spring Pointe Exchange in Springville is an 18-acre development with six planned buildings and 224,000 square feet of flex/R&D space.

About St. John Properties

Established in 1971, St. John Properties has evolved from a developer of commercial buildings into a long-term real estate investment company. Celebrating 50 years in business, the company owns and manages over 21 million square feet of commercial properties in eight states. Expanding regionally in three Utah communities, St. John Properties recognizes the State’s economic strength, pro-business climate, and projected growth. St. John Properties ranks within the nation’s top 5 largest developers of LEED-certified commercial buildings, marking the company’s commitment to Utah’s quality of life.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:18aBIOCEPT  : Receives More Than 420,000 Samples During First Year of Offering COVID-19 Testing Service
BU
08:17aAxsome Therapeutics to Seek FDA OK of AXS-14 for Fibromyalgia by End 2022
DJ
08:17aVisionQuest Uses Artificial Intelligence to Screen 40,000 Patients for Diabetic Retinopathy
BU
08:17aPRESS RELEASE  : Hawesko Holding AG: Annual General Meeting approves payment of a dividend of EUR 2.00 per share
DJ
08:17aHazelden Betty Ford Hires New Medical Director for its National Youth Continuum
BU
08:17aCOMPLYPORT  : - Firms Seeking FCA and PRA Authorisations Warned to Ensure Applications are ‘Right First Time'
BU
08:16aAIRBUS  : Quoting Irish poet, Biden ends EU trade war in renewal of transatlantic ties
RE
08:16aWIZZ AIR  : Announces the establishment of its 6th italian base in naples and quadruples capacity
PU
08:16aCHART INDUSTRIES  : books helium liquefaction plant order
PU
08:16aTRUIST FINANCIAL  : announces second-quarter 2021 earnings call details
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : After 17 years, truce nears in U.S.-Europe jet subsidy war
4Gold steadies on dollar retreat; focus on Fed meeting
5Shares in record-setting spree as Fed meeting looms

HOT NEWS