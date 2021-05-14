Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

St. John's Northwestern Academies : Achieves Initial $2 Million Fundraising Goal And Increases The Goal By $1 Million

05/14/2021 | 11:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DELAFIELD, Wis., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. John's Northwestern Academies (SJNA) announced today that it has achieved the $2 million fund raising goal for The Rick Leone Challenge Match Campaign nearly one month ahead of the Campaign's original end date of May 31st. The Campaign consisted of an initial $1 million challenge match by Mr. John Leone along with matching contributions of $1million. The Rick Leone Challenge Match Campaign is named in honor of Mr. Leone's son Rick, who was a graduate from the Class of 1975. To date, the Campaign boasts over 200 donors including 100% participation by SJNA's Board of Trustees. "Rick Leone was an inspiration to all who knew him," said Michael Henn, Board Chair of SJNA. "The Academy is truly grateful to Mr. Leone all those who donated in Rick's honor for this critically needed support for our beloved Academy."

SJNA is also extremely pleased to announce that in light of the early full success of the original Campaign, the goal of the Rick Leone Challenge Match Campaign will now be increased by an additional $1 million. Mr. Leone has agreed to increase his challenge-match by an additional $500,000 and extend the end date to June 30th. If the new challenge is fully matched by additional donations, a total of another $1 million will be raised, increasing total campaign from $2 million to $3 million. "It is truly exciting to declare victory on any fundraising campaign. It's even more exciting when we can announce another great opportunity to build on the momentum of that success," said Mr. Henn.

The Campaign extension begins immediately and will continue to support multiple areas including the newly created Rick Leone Scholars Program, tuition assistance for other Military Academy cadets, support of athletic programs, and other direct and indirect needs of St. John's Northwestern Military Academy. "The Rick Leone Challenge Match Campaign forms the basis to bring our strategic vision for the Military Academy to reality," said MG Paul Lima, President of St. John's Northwestern Academies. "Our constituents have responded in a meaningful and impactful way. Raising $1 million in just seven weeks surpasses all our expectations. I am truly grateful for SJNA to have advocates like Mr. Leone and all our contributors." 

For further information about The Rick Leone Challenge Match Campaign or to donate, please visit www.sjnacademies.org/RickLeoneMatch, or call the Advancement Department of SJNA at 262-646-7184.

Founded in 1884, St. John's Northwestern Academies develops young men and women inspired to become responsible citizens and moral and ethical leaders for the global community. For more information, visit www.sjnacademies.org.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-johns-northwestern-academies-achieves-initial-2-million-fundraising-goal-and-increases-the-goal-by-1-million-301292010.html

SOURCE St. John's Northwestern Academies


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:23aSHELF DRILLING  : Primary Insider Notification
AQ
12:18aSHELF DRILLING  : Share Capital Increase
AQ
12:16aZack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' and Other Netflix Movies Turn Up in Theaters
DJ
12:08aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Domtar Corp. - UFS
PR
05/14MODERNA  : Taiwan tightens curbs after surge in domestic COVID-19 cases
RE
05/14SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Ferro Corp. - FOE
PR
05/14SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ACAD
GL
05/14China detains 95, punishes 2,500 firms in latest environment probe
RE
05/14SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in LifeMD, Inc. f/k/a Conversion Labs, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – LFMD
GL
05/14ST. JOHN'S NORTHWESTERN ACADEMIES  : Achieves Initial $2 Million Fundraising Goal And Increases The Goal By $1 Million
PR
Latest news "Companies"