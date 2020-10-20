St Kitts And Nevis' Continuous Progress in Law and Order Continues to Attract Foreign Investors

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time where safety and security prove to be pivotal pull factors for travellers and migrants, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis leads by example. In a recent report that documented crimes for the period from January 1st to October 13th, 2020, the Caribbean nation recorded a significant decline when compared to the previous year. Prime Minister Dr the Honourable Timothy Harris revealed this in his address last week at the National Assembly.

The report noted that the number of crimes was 27 percent lower in the past ten months from the same period in 2019. A similar reduction was also seen when rates of crime in 2019 were compared to 2018.

"This is good news as total major crimes are declining year on year," Prime Minister Harris said. "Our Country is safer thanks to the sound policy and hard work of the Government, the security agencies, the judiciary and our people."

"Those seeking a safer home, a sound investment and second citizenship want security. Not only does St Kitts and Nevis show tremendous respect for the rule of law and democracy, but it has ranked number one in the region for order, security and civil justice by the 2019 Rule of Law Index," says Paul Singh, the director of CS Global Partners, a law advisory and marketing firm that specialises in Citizenship by Investment (CBI).

CBI legally grants individuals—and, often, their families—second citizenship in exchange for a financial contribution to the host country's economy. St Kitts and Nevis, as the pioneer of the Programme, takes pride in its robust due diligence before granting foreign investors second citizenship. The 2020 CBI index, a publication by the Financial Times' PWM magazine, has awarded the Federation with a perfect score for due diligence every year since its inception in 2017. Its multi-tiered system of agents and independent international due diligence firms thoroughly vet applicants to ensure only those of the best moral character become economic citizens.

Those who succeed retain the right to live, work, and study in the country. Thanks to Foreign Affairs Minister Mark Brantley's diplomatic efforts, with St Kitts and Nevis' citizenship, investors can also travel visa-free or visa on arrival to nearly 160 destinations.

