St Kitts and Nevis Set to Celebrate 37 Years of Independence

09/18/2020 | 08:01am EDT

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis will celebrate 37 years of independence from the United Kingdom on Saturday, September 19th. The theme for this year's celebrations is "Resilience, Innovation and Security for Independence 2020". Due to COVID-19, many of the usual flagship events have been cancelled while other significant activities have been scaled back. However, there will be a series of events that will take place virtually to commemorate the celebrations that will run into October.

Several nations have already extended their best wishes to the dual island, including the Government of Nicaragua, the King of Sweden and the President of Kiribati. The well-wishes reflect the Federation's commitment to fostering its international relationships which have enabled citizens of the islands visa-free and visa-on-arrival travel to nearly 160 countries and territories. Foreign Minister Mark Brantley has been particularly dedicated the last few years to adding more destinations to the island's visa-free roster.

In a congratulatory letter, the Government of Nicaragua reiterated its commitment to the twin-islands and further strengthening the bond between the two nations: "As we recognize your achievements during these years of Independence, we are confident that our nations will continue working together, advocating for a world with stability and progress, defending our Caribbean region as a zone of peace, development and well-being for our peoples."

A year after gaining independence, St Kitts and Nevis became the first nation to introduce its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. The Programme enables wealth investors who have been vetted a route to second citizenship once contributing to the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF). Investments generated under CBI are injected into different sectors of society including healthcare, education, tourism and infrastructural development.

In exchange, successful applicants gain access to a wealth of opportunities including increased global mobility, alternative business routes and the chance to pass citizenship down for generations to come. Those who pass the necessary due diligence procedures can also take advantage of the Accelerated Application Process (AAP), which ensures citizenship within 60 days. With nearly four decades of experience under the investment migration realm, St Kitts and Nevis' CBI is internationally hailed as a Platinum Standard brand.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-kitts-and-nevis-set-to-celebrate-37-years-of-independence-301133854.html

SOURCE CS Global Partners


© PRNewswire 2020
