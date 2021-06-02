St Mark Homes Plc - Notice of AGM

Log in
06/02/2021
2 June 2020

St Mark Homes Plc

(''SMH'' or “the Company'')

Notice of AGM

St Mark Homes (AQSE: SMAP), the housebuilder operating mainly in London and the South of England, confirms that it will hold its Annual General Meeting at 10.30 am at 1 Railshead Road, Old Isleworth, St Margarets TW7 7EP on 29 June 2021.

The Annual Report, Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy have now been posted to shareholders.

The Directors of St Mark Homes PLC accept responsibility for this announcement.

 For further information, please contact:

St Mark Homes Plc
Sean Ryan, Finance Director Tel: +44 (0) 20 8903 2442
seanryan@stmarkhomes.com
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd, AQSE Growth Market Exchange Corporate Adviser
Jon Isaacs / Nick Michaels Tel: +44 (0) 20 3772 0021
www.alfredhenry.com

