Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Stabbing of Indiana student was racially motivated, university says

01/14/2023 | 10:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - An Indiana woman was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery for repeatedly stabbing in the head an 18-year-old student of Indiana University, an attack the university said was racially motivated.

Last week's assault on a public transport bus and the suspect, 56-year-old Billie Davis, were reported to authorities by a witness on the bus, police have said. Media, citing court documents, have said she was stabbed because she was Asian.

"This week, Bloomington was sadly reminded that anti-Asian hate is real," James Wimbush, the university's vice president for diversity, said in a statement on Friday.

"No one should face harassment or violence due to their background, ethnicity, or heritage."

Reuters could not immediately reach an attorney for the suspect, who is being held in the Monroe County jail, court records show.

The victim told police she was waiting for the bus doors to open when another passenger began hitting her in the head, law enforcement officials said in a statement. Taken to hospital, she was found to have suffered stab wounds to the head.

Video from inside the bus showed the victim and her alleged attacker had no interaction before the stabbing. Authorities did not release the student's name.

Bloomington, a southern Indiana town of 80,000 people, deplores "any form of racism and discrimination", its mayor, John Hamilton, said in a statement on Saturday that expressed solidarity with the Asian community.

Local ABC affiliate WRTV said the suspect told police she stabbed the woman because it "would be one less person to blow up our country."

Harassment and violence targeting Asian communities have spiked in the United States in recent years and in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Maria Caspani; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
01:16aPlane carrying 72 people crashes in Nepal, some bodies recovered - official, state TV
RE
12:29aChina, Hong Kong resume high-speed rail link after 3 years of COVID curbs
RE
12:26aBiden declares emergency for California due to winter storms
RE
01/14President bidens's action makes federal funding available to aff…
RE
01/14Biden declared that major disaster exists in state of california…
RE
01/14President joseph r. biden, jr. approves california disaster decl…
RE
01/14Israelis rally against Netanyahu legal reforms
RE
01/14Stabbing of Indiana student was racially motivated, university says
RE
01/14Death toll from Russian strike on Dnipro apartment building rises to 14 - governor
RE
01/14One year after volcanic blast, many of Tonga's reefs lay silent
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Al Faris National for Investment & Export P L C : Trading (CEBC) 2023 0..
2China, Hong Kong resume high-speed rail link after 3 years of COVID cur..
3Israel's Cognyte won tender to sell intercept spyware to Myanmar before..
4Stabbing of Indiana student was racially motivated, university says
5Death toll from Russian strike on Dnipro apartment building rises to 14..

HOT NEWS