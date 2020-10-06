Log in
Staff Boom : Appoints Trevor Rusinyak as President of Philippine Operations

10/06/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

Mr. Rusinyak brings to Staff Boom over 18 years of leadership experience

Staff Boom, a leading national provider of outsourcing services for the insurance industry, announced today it has appointed Trevor Rusinyak as President of Philippine Operations.

“Trevor comes in to fill a key role at Staff Boom, as our Philippine operation continues to expand,” said Angela Valencia, Chief Operating Officer of Staff Boom. “Trevor’s executive experience, as well as proven strength in growing and managing teams, will add tremendous value to Staff Boom, as we grow and create a world class culture in our Philippine operation.”

Mr. Rusinyak has over 18 years of leadership experience, building and leading multiple successful sales operational divisions, as well as creating and implementing organizational strategies to improve and enhance work environments. “I am extremely passionate about the development of people and leaders, and I am excited about this new challenge at Staff Boom,” Rusinyak said. “My goal is to come in and build upon and enhance the current operation in the Philippines, with the end goal to improve our customers experience, our workers lives and aid in the growth of Staff Boom as a company.”

As the President of Philippine Operations, Mr. Rusinyak will be responsible for the management, improvement and growth of the current Philippine operation at Staff Boom.

About Staff Boom:

Established in 2014, Staff Boom is a leading privately held Outsourcing Company based in Anaheim, California, focused on providing outsourcing solutions to both small and large businesses in the insurance industry. With a strong and experienced management team, Staff Boom continues to grow organically with offices in the Philippines and Peru. The company is looking to continue to grow as a key player in providing outsourcing services for the insurance industry. For more information about Staff Boom, please visit www.staffboom.com.


© Business Wire 2020
