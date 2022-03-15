Log in
Staff at UK financial watchdog inch closer to strike action in pay spat

03/15/2022 | 02:26pm GMT
FCA signage seen at their head offices in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Employees at Britain's Financial Conduct Authority have served notice to begin a ballot on taking industrial action against cuts to their pay and conditions, employee union Unite said on Tuesday.

Britain's financial watchdog set out a new pay structure and one-off 'cost of living' bonus for staff earlier this month in an effort to quell unease among employees.

But Unite said staff remain "rightly angry" about the proposals.

"For too long their CEO Nikhil Rathi has chosen to ignore their concerns while pocketing about half a million pounds a year of public money," Sharon Graham, Unite General Secretary said in a statement.

"Now it seems he would rather cut the pay of hard-working frontline staff than make necessary structural reforms."

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, Editing by Iain Withers)


© Reuters 2022
