Staff at UK financial watchdog inch closer to strike action in pay spat

Britain's financial watchdog set out a new pay structure and one-off 'cost of living' bonus for staff earlier this month in an effort to quell unease among employees.

But Unite said staff remain "rightly angry" about the proposals.

"For too long their CEO Nikhil Rathi has chosen to ignore their concerns while pocketing about half a million pounds a year of public money," Sharon Graham, Unite General Secretary said in a statement.

"Now it seems he would rather cut the pay of hard-working frontline staff than make necessary structural reforms."

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, Editing by Iain Withers)