Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Staff at UK markets watchdog begin unprecedented strike

05/04/2022 | 10:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FCA signage is seen at their head offices in London

(Removes 'to' from headline)

By Huw Jones

LONDON (Reuters) -Staff at Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) went on strike for the first time on Wednesday as a protracted dispute over pay and union recognition remained unresolved.

The regulator is being revamped to become what Chief Executive Nikhil Rathi has said will be a more aggressive watchdog to tackle scams and misconduct.

The Unite union said the strike follows months of refusals by the FCA to listen to its workforce.

"The action will start with 48 hours of continuous strike action by workers across the financial regulator in London and Edinburgh," a Unite statement said.

"This will be followed by a continuous 'work to rule' by the workforce, who will withdraw the regular overtime and additional work they currently do outside of their contractual duties."

Strikes are also planned in June and July.

The FCA employs about 4,000 staff, but a person familiar with the watchdog said that 294 Unite members - accounting for less than 8% of the payroll - have said they are prepared to strike and no significant disruption to operations is expected.

The watchdog has replaced what it considered to be bonuses that had no real link to performance, implementing what is says is a "highly competitive" pay package based on extensive consultation with staff.

"Most colleagues are receiving an average 7% increase in base pay this year and over 12% over the next two years, with an additional one-off cash payment of 4% in May," the FCA said.

The FCA said the vast majority of colleagues have decided not to strike and the watchdog was operating as normal.

"We acknowledge the decision by Unite members, however, and respect the strength of feeling of some colleagues about changes we have made," the FCA said.

Official union recognition would allow Unite to represent staff in pay negotiations.

The Central Arbitration Committee, an independent workplace disputes body, is considering whether to accept an application from Unite for labour union recognition at the FCA.

(Reporting by Huw JonesEditing by David Goodman and Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35aU.S. Services Sector Lost Momentum in April Amid Worker Shortages and Price Pressures -- ISM
DJ
10:28aU.S. considers imposing sanctions on China's Hikvision -FT
RE
10:27aEU targets Russian Patriarch Kirill in new round of proposed sanctions - diplomat
RE
10:26aToronto index rises on energy boost; Fed decision in focus
RE
10:24aU.S. private payrolls slow; trade deficit hits record high
RE
10:23aOpec+ jtc meeting ends without making any oil demand growth fore…
RE
10:22aDollar slips before expected Fed rate hike
RE
10:22aN.Korea fires ballistic missile as South gets ready for new president
RE
10:21aU.S. Services Sector Activity Softened in April -- S&P Global
DJ
10:20aMoody's expects South Africa's inflation to hit 8% in 2022
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer AG: Q1 2022: TeamViewer continues growth trajectory fueled b..
2Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Consolidated profit at EUR 442 millio..
3Analyst recommendations: AngloAmerican, Ford Motor, Lyft, Moody's, Gold..
4EU's toughest Russia sanctions yet snag on worries over oil ban
5LOREAL : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS