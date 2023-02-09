Staff level agreement between Pakistan and IMF will be reached soon - Finance Secretary

Feb 9 (Reuters) - A staff level agreement between
Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be
reached soon, Pakistan's Secretary of Finance Hamed Sheikh said
in a statement on Thursday.
The IMF mission asked for more time for staff-level
negotiations and after approval from Washington, the staff level
agreement with IMF will be agreed, the finance minister said.
Talks between Pakistan and the IMF were due to finish on
Thursday. Hours earlier Geo reported all matters had been
settled between both sides over the bailout.
(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru and Charlotte
Greenfield, Editing by Franklin Paul)