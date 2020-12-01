Staffing Industry Veteran Robert Lawrence Joins WurkNow Inc. as Vice President of West Coast Sales

WurkNow Inc., a leading software company providing a technology ecosystem that modernizes workforce management, is pleased to announce the latest addition of staffing industry veteran Robert Lawrence as their new Vice President for West Coast Sales in California. Robert brings more than 20 years of extensive executive experience within the staffing and recruiting industry. His depth of industry knowledge and his proven ability to build high-performing sales teams will be a key in growing WurkNow’s customer base of leading staffing firms.

"Robert has deep roots and a wealth of experience in the staffing industry," said WurkNow Senior VP of Sales, Andy Zarkadas. “He will be a valuable asset to the leadership team as WurkNow seeks to accelerate our growth year after year. We’re excited to welcome Robert to the team.”

In the role, Robert will lead client retention initiatives and drive new client acquisitions for WurkNow in the west coast. WurkNow’s expansion of its sales leadership team is a result of exponential growth. Their continuous investment in building a strong leadership team of staffing industry veterans has played a large role in the organization’s growing success and ability to break into new markets in the US and globally.

“During my 20 years of experience as a career-minded staffing professional, I have seen the increasing digital transformation the staffing industry goes through. What WurkNow offers the staffing industry is truly a game changer. The timing for this platform could not be better. Thank you to the WurkNow Team, for the opportunity to work with a strong group of industry professionals. I look forward to how we will impact the industries we work with,” said Robert.

Prior to joining WurkNow, Robert held successful sales leadership roles at Horizon Personnel Services and Cornerstone Staffing Solutions.

About WurkNow Inc.

WurkNow Inc. is a mobile-centric workforce platform that modernizes the temporary staffing industry. By tapping into the power of technology like artificial intelligence and blockchain, WurkNow has developed an ecosystem that helps employees and agencies collaboratively manage their experience from onboarding and placement to compliance and workforce management, all in one place. For more information, please visit www.wurknow.com.

