Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stagwell Inc. Reports Equity Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

11/05/2021 | 04:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Inc. (the "Company") announced today the grant of equity inducement awards of Class A common stock to two new employees in connection with their joining the Company as agency executives. The Company granted 215,000 restricted shares to Marianne Malina, Global CEO of Crispin Porter + Bogusky, and 150,000 restricted stock units to Toby Southgate, Global CEO of Forsman & Bodenfors. The grants are effective November 1, 2021, and will vest on the third anniversary of each executive's start date, subject to continued employment. Vesting of 65,000 of the restricted shares granted to Ms. Malina is further subject to the achievement of performance conditions. The grants provide for accelerated vesting upon (i) termination of employment by the Company without Cause, with the number of shares pro-rated based on months of service, or (ii) death or disability. The Company granted these awards as a material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).   

For more information on Stagwell, please visit www.stagwellglobal.com

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing.  Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 30+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact:          Beth Sidhu
                       Beth.Sidhu@stagwellglobal.com 
                       202-423-4414

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-inc-reports-equity-inducement-grants-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-301417860.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:02pFortune Rise Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
PR
05:01pDSS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pTaiga (TBL) announces Q3 loss due to falling treated wood sales prices
AQ
05:01pCansortium Announces Change of Auditor
PR
05:01pStaples USR Parent Reaffirms Its Proposal To Acquire The ODP Corporation's Consumer Business For $1.0 Billion; Staples USR Parent Will Continue To Evaluate All Options For Its ODP Investment
PR
05:01pSri Kadasinghanahalli joins MGIC as Vice President, Data & Analytics
PR
05:01pWILLAMETTE VALLEY VINEYARDS ANNOUNCES ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND FOR SERIES A REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK (NASDAQ : Wvvip)
PR
05:01pCastle Biosciences Publishes DecisionDx®-Melanoma Study on the Validation of the i31-GEP SLNB Artificial Intelligence Algorithm
BU
05:01pBLACK FRIDAY ADJUSTABLE DUMBBELL & KETTLEBELL WEIGHTS DEALS 2021 : Early Rogue & Bowflex Sales Listed by Retail Egg
BU
05:01pICON plc to Present at the 30th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference and the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
BU
Latest news "Companies"