Stambaugh Ness Welcomes Matt Polatsek as Director of Cybersecurity

01/03/2022 | 02:01pm EST
Firm Takes Anticipatory Approach to Cyber Risk Management

EAST YORK, Pa., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stambaugh Ness (SN) is pleased to announce the addition of Matt Polatsek as Director of Cybersecurity. This new position reinforces the firm's desire to provide anticipatory solutions that position clients to be future-ready. Bringing nearly two decades of security knowledge to his role, most recently serving as a Cyber Risk Manager for a Big Four firm, Matt has extensive experience solving complex cybersecurity challenges and leading enterprise-scale cybersecurity programs across a wide range of industries. 

SN's cyber solutions focus on anticipatory approaches to risk analysis, security, and enhancing security-related decision making. As Director, Matt will collaborate with clients to anticipate risk and deliver effective tools to prevent breaches, secure valuable data, and avoid lost revenue.

Stambaugh Ness President and Chief Executive Officer, Steven L. Hake states, "Cyber-attacks continue to grow in both number and level of sophistication leaving companies extremely vulnerable. As more businesses become reliant on vast quantities of data, it is critical that they are prepared and empowered with solutions that anticipate risk and proactively protect. With the addition of Matt, SN elevates the strategic vision, guidance, and high-level cybersecurity solutions we can deliver to our clients nationally." 

About Stambaugh Ness  

Stambaugh Ness is a multi-discipline, professional services firm serving clients nationally with a strategic focus on the architecture and engineering, professional services, construction and real estate, and manufacturing industries. Through the Stambaugh Ness family of companies, clients have access to a sophisticated menu of services including compliance, business and tax advisory, technology, Microsoft solutions, Deltek ERP software, and NextGen solutions.

The firm is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently-owned local and regional accounting, consulting, and service firms with similar client service goals.

www.stambaughness.com  

Contact: Heather Zecher, Managing Director of Marketing 
Phone: 717.757.6999    Email: snmarketing@stambaughness.com

