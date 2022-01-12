Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stambaugh Ness Welcomes Tim Wagner as Director, Client Learning and Development Experience

01/12/2022 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Firm Focuses on High-Level Training for Architecture & Engineering Industry

EAST YORK, Pa., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stambaugh Ness (SN) is pleased to announce the addition of Tim Wagner as Director, Client Learning and Development Experience. In this new position, Tim brings 17+ years of experience in creating educational programs that align solutions with the needs of project-based firms within the architecture and engineering (AE) industry

Integrating leading-edge learning methodologies, Tim will develop a comprehensive and engaging curriculum that meets not only current needs but anticipates what AE firms will need to know in the future to be successful.

Prior to joining SN, Tim spent several years at Deltek, most recently as Director of Customer Enablement. Tim was primarily responsible for partner learning content with the Deltek Training Network, the creation and oversight of virtual and live training workshops for clients in the AE and Government Contracting industries, and oversight of Deltek Learning Zone Operations and Sales. Earlier in his career, Tim served as a Controller and Director of Finance within the AE industry. This front-line industry experience and understanding of the inner workings of an AE firm gives Tim a unique perspective that will be of benefit to SN's clients.

Stambaugh Ness President and Chief Executive Officer, Steven L. Hake states, "The addition of Tim Wagner to SN is significant and intentional; accelerating our desire to expand learning and development opportunities to AE firms nationally. It's the perfect next step in our efforts to provide anticipatory solutions that help firms to be future-ready."

About Stambaugh Ness

Stambaugh Ness is a multi-discipline, professional services firm serving clients nationally with a strategic focus on the architecture and engineering, professional services, construction and real estate, and manufacturing industries. Through the Stambaugh Ness family of companies, clients have access to a sophisticated menu of services including compliance, business and tax advisory, technology, Microsoft solutions, Deltek ERP software, and NextGen solutions.

The firm is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently-owned local and regional accounting, consulting, and service firms with similar client service goals. 

Contact: Heather Zecher, Managing Director of Marketing
Phone: 717.757.6999    Email: hzecher@stambaughness.com

www.stambaughness.com 

Related Images






Image 1: Tim Wagner


Director, Client Learning & Development Experience at Stambaugh Ness



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Latest news "Companies"
02:16pNEOENERGIA S A : Institute reviews projects carried out in 2021
PU
02:16pHUD Announces $14 Million Loan Guarantee to Palm Beach to Help Businesses Grow and Create Jobs
PU
02:16pALCON : 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
PU
02:16pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Ryan Spradling joins JLL's West Coast industrial capital markets team
PU
02:16pTATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : Financial Result Updates
PU
02:16pGinnie Mae and the Securitization of Federally Guaranteed Mortgages
PU
02:16pGov. Justice announces Nucor to make largest investment in West Virginia history
PU
02:16pSWK : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
02:16pSummary of Commentary on Current Economic Conditions by Federal Reserve District January 12
PU
02:16pEUROPCAR MOBILITY : New set up for the Europcar Mobility Group's executive committee
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3UK investors are buying the dip after Powell's comments
4Just Eat Takeaway maintains 2022 forecasts as orders climb
5SAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS