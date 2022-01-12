Stambaugh Ness Welcomes Tim Wagner as Director, Client Learning and Development Experience

Firm Focuses on High-Level Training for Architecture & Engineering Industry

EAST YORK, Pa., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stambaugh Ness (SN) is pleased to announce the addition of Tim Wagner as Director, Client Learning and Development Experience. In this new position, Tim brings 17+ years of experience in creating educational programs that align solutions with the needs of project-based firms within the architecture and engineering (AE) industry.

Integrating leading-edge learning methodologies, Tim will develop a comprehensive and engaging curriculum that meets not only current needs but anticipates what AE firms will need to know in the future to be successful.

Prior to joining SN, Tim spent several years at Deltek, most recently as Director of Customer Enablement. Tim was primarily responsible for partner learning content with the Deltek Training Network, the creation and oversight of virtual and live training workshops for clients in the AE and Government Contracting industries, and oversight of Deltek Learning Zone Operations and Sales. Earlier in his career, Tim served as a Controller and Director of Finance within the AE industry. This front-line industry experience and understanding of the inner workings of an AE firm gives Tim a unique perspective that will be of benefit to SN's clients.

Stambaugh Ness President and Chief Executive Officer, Steven L. Hake states, "The addition of Tim Wagner to SN is significant and intentional; accelerating our desire to expand learning and development opportunities to AE firms nationally. It's the perfect next step in our efforts to provide anticipatory solutions that help firms to be future-ready."

About Stambaugh Ness

Stambaugh Ness is a multi-discipline, professional services firm serving clients nationally with a strategic focus on the architecture and engineering, professional services, construction and real estate, and manufacturing industries. Through the Stambaugh Ness family of companies, clients have access to a sophisticated menu of services including compliance, business and tax advisory, technology, Microsoft solutions, Deltek ERP software, and NextGen solutions.

The firm is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently-owned local and regional accounting, consulting, and service firms with similar client service goals.

Contact: Heather Zecher, Managing Director of Marketing

Phone: 717.757.6999 Email: hzecher@stambaughness.com

www.stambaughness.com

