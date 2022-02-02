Stampede for euro debt sales eases in January in possible turning point

* First time January demand down since 2015
* Demand eases as ECB prepares to wind down pandemic
stimulus
* Investors become more price sensitive
* Debt issuance set to outstrip ECB buying
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone markets, where investors once
snapped up scarce bonds at any price, may be at a turning point
after demand at government debt sales fell last month versus a
year ago.
The first such decline in January since 2015, it marks a
shift in supply and demand dynamics for bonds as the European
Central Bank prepares to scale back its pandemic bond-buying
stimulus scheme.
For the first time since 2019, net debt supply will outstrip
ECB buying, which according to UBS, will lead to the biggest
annual net supply increase since 2015 when the central bank
launched quantitative easing to ward off deflation.
Reuters analysis of the syndicated bond sales -- where debt
is sold direct to end investors rather than at auction -- shows
that six euros of demand chased every euro of issuance this
January.
That compares with a record eight euros https://www.reuters.com/article/eurozone-bonds-issuance/record-issuance-record-demand-for-euro-area-january-government-bond-sales-idINL8N2K435C?edition-redirect=uk
a year ago. January is typically a heavy month for bond sales.
"Investors are not necessarily stepping back altogether but
they are scaling back," said Philip Brown, managing director,
sovereign capital markets at Citi, which led deals for France,
Ireland, Belgium and Cyprus.
"Investors are generally a little bit more cautious at the
moment than they have been at the start of recent years."
Some issuers even paid slightly higher new issue premia --
the extra yield paid to entice buyers -- bankers managing the
deals said. Yields were also cut less from starting levels
compared to last year on some deals, data from lead managers and
Refinitiv's IFR showed.
Cyprus's debt office acknowledged the shift away from "an
issuer's market".
"We've seen it in the pricing demands of investors and the
degree of flexibility they showed during the transaction.... We
are seeing that they are becoming more price sensitive," an
official said, asking not to be identified.
ECB SHIFT
Sovereign debt demand is still very high, at levels similar
to January 2020, before the ECB pumped in unprecedented stimulus
to combat COVID-19's impact on euro zone economies.
But it's a change from a year ago when government debt sales
garnered record-setting order books, often packed with inflated
orders from hedge funds keen to get hold of bonds they could
then sell on to the ECB at a profit.
Such was the frenzy that many debt offices acted https://www.reuters.com/article/eurozone-bonds-hedgefunds-idCNL8N2LQ092
to weed out these outsized orders from their sales.
The moves seemed to work. Order books eventually shrank https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/outsized-european-bond-orders-shrink-after-hedge-fund-crackdown-2021-07-22
later in 2021. And in January, two bankers involved in the
deals said they had noted smaller hedge fund orders as the ECB
prepares to buy less bonds.
"As the ECB has less influence on the market there's going
to be less of that day trading," said Nick Sanders, portfolio
manager at AllianceBernstein.
Perhaps more crucially, even some long-term investors are
scaling back orders, bankers said.
Bond markets have been saddled with losses over the last
month, selling off in the face of surging inflation, upcoming
U.S. rate hikes and ECB plans to cut bond purchases.
Record-high euro zone inflation https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/euro-zone-inflation-unexpectedly-hits-new-record-high-2022-02-02
may also force the central bank, which meets on Thursday, to
reassess its view that price pressures are as temporary as it
expects.
Bankers said investors are receiving slightly larger bond
allocations at sales than last year as demand eases.
"The takeaway...is that there is less real money
participation in new issue order books and that top-tier asset
managers want to see a little more of a pricing concession to
engage in new issues," Citi's Brown said.
Gareth Hill, fund manager at Royal London Asset Management,
who participated in most January syndications, said that last
year he would be routinely allocated 50-65% of the volume of
bonds he had bid for.
But this year, "in the (deals) you've seen so far, we're
getting allocations more in the high 70s to 80%," he said.
Greece illustrated the extent to which the ECB has propped
up markets. It will be the only euro zone country whose bonds
will be ineligible for ECB purchases after March, when pandemic
stimulus ends.
Its 10-year debt s https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/greece-raises-3-bln-euros-from-its-new-bond-at-higher-cost-lower-demandale
last month saw demand halve compared to its previous 10-year
issuance in June, and its outstanding bonds sold off more
sharply than usually seen on the day of issuance.
Another banker who led debt sales, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said previously "issuers have been able to price
whenever they want, wherever they want, in whatever size they
want."
"We are now beginning to see there is a more balanced
market".
