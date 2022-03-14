StanChart Kenya's profit jumps 70% in 2021 on easing COVID curbs

The lender, which is controlled by Standard Chartered Plc, reduced its losses from bad debts during the period by 46%, Chemutai Murgor told an investor briefing.

"We are delivering the highest profit in five years," she said.

StanChart, which is ranked among the top six banks in the East African nation, has been focusing on wealth management in recent years, as clients search for new investment opportunities away from the traditional savings and fixed deposit products.

($1 = 114.1000 Kenyan shillings)

