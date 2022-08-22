Log in
Stanbic Bank Uganda's half-year profit up over 7% on cost control

08/22/2022 | 06:18am EDT
Security guard stands at the entrance of the Stanbic Bank in Abidjan

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Stanbic Bank Uganda's pre-tax profit for the first six months of 2022 rose more than 7% from the same period last year, helped by cost-control measures, the bank said on Monday.

Uganda's largest lender by assets earned 218.3 billion shillings ($56.69 million) in the first half of 2022 compared to 203.2 billion shillings earned in the same period last year.

Chief Executive Anne Juuko said "prudent cost management and substantive investment in technology" helped drive the rise, adding that the bank would stay focused on improving operational efficiency and investing in technology.

Listed on the Uganda Securities Exchange, Stanbic Bank Uganda is part of South Africa's Standard Bank Group.

($1 = 3,851.0000 Ugandan shillings)

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STANBIC HOLDINGS PLC 0.00% 99 End-of-day quote.13.47%
STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED -4.02% 164.54 End-of-day quote.17.52%
