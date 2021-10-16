Log in
Stand Above the World to See the World, Wonderful Show of Tiens 26th Anniversary

10/16/2021 | 09:55am EDT
“We shall stand above the world to see the world and embrace the world”, Mr. Li Jinyuan, Chairman of Tiens Group, has always maintained this vision for development of the enterprise. Tiens Group presented a wonderful show of the 26th Anniversary Carnival of globalization, sustainability, pragmatism and development to the world in October 2021, showing its new development in striving for change and changing for solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211016005021/en/

Stand above the World to See the World, Wonderful Show of Tiens 26th Anniversary (Photo: Business Wire)

Global cross-border e-commerce promotes new development

Confronted with complex global economic environment, Tiens Group has actively followed the tides of global economic transformation and upgrading, relying on the original advantages of market, operation, products, payment and supply chain resources, established a global cross-border social member e-commerce platform, which has achieved global coverage in less than a year with new mechanism mode and technical system, realizing “buy, sell, and replace products in the world”, helped family to create wealth by consumption, helped employment and entrepreneurship, improved lifestyle of consumers, improved quality of life, built new main business section of the enterprise, and promoted group to achieve new global development in the new era.

New exploration of global coverage of experience store

Tiens fully launched the experience store upgrade project and accelerated global coverage plan of experience store in 2021. Mr. Li Jinyuan, Chairman of Tiens Group, emphasized that quality and reputation were the lifeline of the enterprise, and all equipment and products must ensure 100% quality and effect before completion of experience store. Experience store should not only focus on experience effect of instruments and equipment, but also pay more attention to standardized, humanized and professional health management services, aiming at improving the physical immunity of a wide range of consumers and building a global health experience store brand.

The 26th Anniversary is a milestone for Tiens marking the breakthrough and expedition of the new cross-border strategy of One Body and Multiple Wings of Tiens in the global complex economic environment, and showing the new global strategy of the enterprise in striving for change and changing for solution.


