Standard Chartered : Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index

Standard Chartered earns 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s annual assessment of LGBTQ workplace equality three years in a row

Standard Chartered is proud to announce that it has received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. This is the third year in a row that the Bank has received 100 percent in the CEI.

"This award is testament to the commitment of our Employee Resource Groups and our colleagues in enabling a professional environment that values our staff and helps them reach their full potential – regardless of their gender or sexual orientation," said Steven Cranwell, Chief Executive Officer at Standard Chartered Americas. "We are delighted to be recognized for our efforts in enabling a diverse and inclusive environment where employees are treated with dignity and respect to deliver the best outcomes for our clients and communities."

“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision.”

The results of the 2021 CEI showcase how 1,142 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 57% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. The Bank’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 18 million U.S. workers and an additional 17 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine’s 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine’s top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

