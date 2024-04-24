HANOI (Reuters) - Standard Chartered has cut its forecast for Vietnam's economic growth this year to 6.0% from 6.7%, the bank said on Wednesday, citing lower-than-expected growth in the first quarter and global trade headwinds.

"Trade, a key source of growth and investment for Vietnam, also faces short and long-term challenges," the bank said in a statement.

It also cut its inflation forecast for the year to 4.3% from 5.5% after lower-than-expected first quarter inflation.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by John Mair)