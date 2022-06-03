Standard General gets U.S. FCC questions on bid to buy TV broadcaster Tegna

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - Standard General's $5.4
billion bid to large TV station owner Tegna Inc came
under regulatory scrutiny on Friday, when the U.S. Federal
Communications Commission (FCC) asked a series of questions.
Last month shareholders in Tysons, Virginia-based Tegna
approved the deal. The U.S. media industry has been going
through a rapid consolidation as larger firms say they are
better positioned to compete and to appeal to advertisers.
The FCC wants to know if the combined company plans to enter
into sharing agreements related to programming, operations or
advertising sales and whether it plans to jointly negotiate
retransmission consent agreements.
The FCC also wants to know if the deal will result in
staffing reductions and seeks a detailed description of how the
merger will serve the public interest.
Tegna did not immediately respond to a request for comment
Friday.
Tegna operates 64 news stations in 51 U.S. markets, along
with networks, including True Crime Network and Quest. Standard
General owns four TV stations.
Standard General, which is Tegna's fourth-largest
shareholder, had nominated four members to the company's board
in 2020, arguing that stock has underperformed and changes are
needed. Gannett spunoff Tegna in 2015.
Standard General and Apollo Global Management had
reportedly offered to buy Tegna last year and raised their offer
shortly after. In November, media entrepreneur Byron Allen had
raised $10 billion to fund his bid for Tegna.
On Thursday, the NewsGuild-CWA wrote President Joe Biden and
the FCC urging the commission to block the deal saying it "would
kill journalism jobs, undermine local news and raise prices for
American families."
Apollo and its subsidiary Cox Media Group will also hold
securities in the new company without voting rights and Tegna's
stations in Austin, Dallas and Houston are expected to be
acquired by Cox from Standard General.
The enterprise value of the deal, is expected to close in
the second half of 2022, is about $8.6 billion.
Bloomberg News reported the letter earlier.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)