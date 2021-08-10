Standard Solar : Adds New York State's Largest Community Solar + Storage Project to Portfolio, Delivers Value to Hundreds of Residents and Businesses

New York’s largest community solar project connected to an energy storage system is nearing completion. Solar energy leader Standard Solar Inc. developed, installed and funded the community distributed generation (CDG) project in Lenox, NY. The Lenox Community Solar Project includes a 20-megawatt hour (MWh) DC-coupled battery directly charged from the 17,966 fixed-tilt and single-axis tracker solar modules.

Distributed Generation photovoltaic (PV) solar and storage have a natural, symbiotic relationship. Together, they help energy consumers meet increasing energy demands, aid the nation’s aging grid and achieve aggressive clean energy targets. The Lenox CDG or community solar + storage system will allow hundreds of area subscribers, homeowners and businesses who otherwise might not have access to solar to benefit from the power and savings of renewable energy.

The system is projected to generate 5,933.00 MWh in the first year of operation and reduce annual carbon offset by an estimated 264,931,764 pounds of coal burned.

“Community solar with battery storage is an extremely effective method for bringing the benefits of clean energy to as many people as possible while also transforming the U.S. electric grid,” said Daryl Pilon, Director of Business Development at Standard Solar. “The Lenox Community Solar Project is the kind of high impact asset that aligns with Standard Solar’s goal to scale renewables to help Americans lower their electric bills, innovate the energy industry and ensure the future of our planet.”

The system will bring environmental sustainability and savings to hundreds of residents and businesses and help National Grid meet its New York Clean Energy Standard requirements – to generate 70% of the state’s electricity through renewable sources by 2030.

New York is one of the top five states with the most community solar installations in the country in part due to Governor Cuomo’s NY-Sun initiative and Reforming the Energy Vision (REV) plan.

About Standard Solar

Standard Solar is powering the nation’s energy transformation – channeling its project development capabilities, financial strength and technical expertise to deliver the benefits of solar, as well as solar + storage, to businesses, institutions, farms, governments, communities and utilities. Building on 17 years of sustainable growth and in-house and tax equity investment capital, Standard Solar is a national leader in the development, funding and long-term ownership and operation of commercial and community solar assets. Recognized as an established financial partner with immediate, deep resources, the company owns and operates more than 200 megawatts of solar across the United States. Standard Solar is based in Rockville, Md. Learn more at standardsolar.com, LinkedIn and Twitter: @StandardSolar.

