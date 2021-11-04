Standardisation boosting carbon market

Carbon markets are already seeing the effect of contractual standardisation, as more financial players are choosing to participate in the market.

Standardisation reduces the transactional friction in the market, which has been highly fragmented to date, Scobie MacKay, managing director of commodity markets and finance team at Macquarie Group, said yesterday during an event hosted by global asset management firm McKinsey at the UN Cop 26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

The standardisation of products like CME Group's nature-based carbon offset futures contract, the N-GEO, and over-the-counter contracts have brought in speculative demand and led to a rise in prices and volume, MacKay said.

"That massive growth has been partially underwritten by standardisation," he said, adding that it is also a necessary counterpart to quality control.

"What we do not need is more fragmentation of the market and there are a lot of initiatives trying to create new standards," he said.

Instead, there needs to be more of a coalescing around existing standards and frameworks.

Ultimately, it would be ideal to see voluntary and compliance markets merge, said Tim Adams, president and chief executive of the Institute of International Finance.

"We should build these voluntary markets in a way where they run parallel and, ultimately, they combine, but that might not happen for some time and, in the meantime, we need to do the best we can," he said.

The convergence will serve as another demand signal for the voluntary market, said Mikkel Larsen, interim chief executive at Climate Impact.

Larsen said the infrastructure is being built for a convergence, although whether the talks at the UN Cop 26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, around Article 6 of the Paris agreement will deliver that convergence or whether it comes later is still to be determined. Article 6 will help set the rules on global carbon trade, but countries have struggled to reach an agreement since its inception in 2015.

But in the short term, there is a real supply crunch in the market, Larsen said.

"I have always held the view that we are not focusing enough on the supply side of these things. We are merely taking them for granted and I think that is a huge mistake," he said.

The carbon market is one where a lot of corporate buyers are starting out their journey to understand the market and the products, and so far, there has been a lot of heterogeneity in terms of quality and type, MacKay said.

However, nature-based solutions involve quite a lot of risk and require capital providers that are willing to put equity into those projects. Intermediaries in the market will have a role to play to de-risk and provide quality control.

"What we are willing to do ourselves, and other people are doing in the market as well, is going in and deploying capital into uncontracted projects as a way of accelerating project deployment," MacKay said.

"Hopefully, we actually get more projects stood up because at the end of the day, that is what needs to happen," he said.

