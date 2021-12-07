Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stanford Health Care Named Top Teaching Hospital by Leapfrog Group

12/07/2021 | 02:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stanford Health Care has been named a top teaching hospital by the Leapfrog Group, a leading watchdog organization focused on the quality and safety of U.S. hospitals.

The designation, awarded to 72 teaching hospitals in 2021, is based on measures such as the efficiency of the hospital’s medication-ordering system, infection rates, staffing levels and performance on high-risk procedures.

“It is an honor to again be recognized among the nation’s highest performing health systems,” said David Entwistle, president and CEO of Stanford Health Care. “The people of Stanford Health Care have demonstrated time and again their commitment to clinical excellence and compassionate care centered on what matters most to our patients. It’s inspiring to be part of this exceptional community.”

The Leapfrog Group also gave Stanford Health Care an A for safety in its semiannual assessment. The grade is based on more than 30 safety measures, including infection control, communication among medical team members and prevention of patient falls.

“I’m extremely proud that our faculty and staff have earned top honors from Leapfrog again this year,” said Lloyd Minor, MD, dean of the Stanford University School of Medicine. “During the challenges of the pandemic, we have provided patients with high quality and personalized care, all while educating future health care leaders. Our faculty and staff continue to improve on what was already a strong foundation.”

Thousands of hospitals across the United States take part in the Leapfrog survey annually for the top hospital designation and twice yearly for the safety grades. The 21-year-old nonprofit organization publishes safety grades so patients can make informed decisions about their care.

The Stanford University School of Medicine consistently ranks among the nation’s top medical schools, integrating research, medical education, patient care and community service. For more news about the school, please visit http://med.stanford.edu/school.html. The medical school is part of Stanford Medicine, which includes Stanford Health Care and Stanford Children’s Health. For information about all three, please visit http://med.stanford.edu.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:09pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Playtika Holding Corp. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 24, 2022 - PLTK
PR
03:09pKBRA RELEASES RESEARCH &NDASH; SOVEREIGNS 2022 OUTLOOK : New Challenges Ahead
BU
03:07pBulls take charge as Omicron concerns ease
RE
03:07pOmicron sets back airline industry's recovery hopes
RE
03:07pTalonvest Secures $11.1 Million Construction Loan for NY Development
GL
03:07pTalonvest Secures $11.1 Million Construction Loan for NY Development
GL
03:06pPoise® Brand Donating Up To $1 Million in Product as Part of First-Ever Tell-A-Thons Shattering Postpartum Stigmas
PR
03:05pTCBI SHAREHOLDER ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – TCBI
GL
03:05pTCBI SHAREHOLDER ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – TCBI
GL
03:05pPeter Lynch Donates More Than $20 Million in Art from His Private Collection to The McMullen Museum of Art at Boston College
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
2Pfizer And BioNTech To Request Approval For Vaccine Use In 12-To-15-Yea..
3Alibaba Rises on Shakeup Plans, Beijing Moves
4Shell, BlueScope work on Australian hydrogen hub
5Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Bumble, HSBC, Jack in the Box, XP..

HOT NEWS