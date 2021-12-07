Stanford Health Care Named Top Teaching Hospital by Leapfrog Group

Stanford Health Care has been named a top teaching hospital by the Leapfrog Group, a leading watchdog organization focused on the quality and safety of U.S. hospitals.

The designation, awarded to 72 teaching hospitals in 2021, is based on measures such as the efficiency of the hospital’s medication-ordering system, infection rates, staffing levels and performance on high-risk procedures.

“It is an honor to again be recognized among the nation’s highest performing health systems,” said David Entwistle, president and CEO of Stanford Health Care. “The people of Stanford Health Care have demonstrated time and again their commitment to clinical excellence and compassionate care centered on what matters most to our patients. It’s inspiring to be part of this exceptional community.”

The Leapfrog Group also gave Stanford Health Care an A for safety in its semiannual assessment. The grade is based on more than 30 safety measures, including infection control, communication among medical team members and prevention of patient falls.

“I’m extremely proud that our faculty and staff have earned top honors from Leapfrog again this year,” said Lloyd Minor, MD, dean of the Stanford University School of Medicine. “During the challenges of the pandemic, we have provided patients with high quality and personalized care, all while educating future health care leaders. Our faculty and staff continue to improve on what was already a strong foundation.”

Thousands of hospitals across the United States take part in the Leapfrog survey annually for the top hospital designation and twice yearly for the safety grades. The 21-year-old nonprofit organization publishes safety grades so patients can make informed decisions about their care.

The Stanford University School of Medicine consistently ranks among the nation’s top medical schools, integrating research, medical education, patient care and community service. For more news about the school, please visit http://med.stanford.edu/school.html. The medical school is part of Stanford Medicine, which includes Stanford Health Care and Stanford Children’s Health. For information about all three, please visit http://med.stanford.edu.

