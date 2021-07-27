Star Mountain Capital Names John Ide, Former Managing Director at JPMorgan Asset Management ($2+ Trillion AUM), as Managing Director and Increases Midwest Coverage

John Ide, former Managing Director at both JPMorgan Asset Management ($2+ Trillion AUM) and Deerpath Capital Management ($2+ Billion AUM), has joined Star Mountain Capital as a full-time senior member of the executive team.

Star Mountain Capital, LLC ("Star Mountain"), a specialized investment manager focused exclusively on investing in private small and medium-sized businesses (lower middle-market), is pleased to announce that John Ide has joined as a Managing Director in Star Mountain’s Chicago office. With thirty years of credit experience and of advising sophisticated institutions and family offices on their alternative investments, Mr. Ide brings a diverse skill set and a vast network to Star Mountain's focus on value-added debt and equity investing in established U.S. small and medium-size businesses that generally have between $15 million and $250 million in annual revenues as well as Star Mountain’s LP investments in lower middle-market funds.

“John brings tremendous experience, insights and relationships to further our overall best practices including increasing our client services as we continue to develop products seeking to optimize various objectives for a wide range of institutional and high-net-worth investors” said Brett Hickey, Star Mountain Capital Founder & CEO. “With many longstanding mutual relationships, we believe John is a great culture fit as a high integrity individual with family and community centric values and a demonstrated track record of success growing to a leadership position within JPMorgan’s $2 trillion AUM asset management business.”

"Having been involved in credit for over thirty years first as a commercial banker and then as part of JPMorgan Asset Management and Deerpath, I find the lower middle-market to be the most compelling risk-reward proposition for investors,” said John Ide. "Star Mountain has built a differentiated business that I believe presents an exciting opportunity for both large and small investors and I look forward to continuing the good work done over the past decade since Star Mountain was founded.”

Mr. Ide spent the bulk of his career, 22 years, at JPMorgan Asset Management, the $2+ trillion AUM investment manager that is part of the international commercial and investment banking group JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM).

As a Managing Director and member of the Strategic Client Group, he oversaw some of the largest and most sophisticated institutional clients and also served on various internal management committees. He oversaw approximately $20 billion of client capital invested across a broad range of global strategies including JPMorgan’s then affiliated $15+ billion AUM Highbridge Principal Strategies’ private credit, mezzanine and special situations funds.

Mr. Ide was most recently a Managing Director at Deerpath Capital Management, a $2+ billion AUM private credit manager focused on senior lending to private equity owned companies in the U.S. lower middle-market.

Prior to JPMorgan Asset Management, Mr. Ide was a Director, Corporate Banker and lender at Banc One Capital Markets, a division of Bank One Corporation (NYSE: ONE) which was later acquired by JPMorgan Chase in 2004. While at Banc One Capital Markets, he originated, structured and underwrote more than $3 billion in asset backed credit securities.

Mr. Ide was also a Credit Analyst at The First National Bank of Chicago, which was later acquired by Bank One Corporation.

Mr. Ide started his career as a management consultant at Cini-Little International in the late 1980s.

Mr. Ide is a graduate of Lawrence University and has an MBA from Loyola University of Chicago. Mr. Ide also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Star Mountain was again named Best Places to Work by Pensions & Investments and one of the 2020 Best Places to Work by Crain’s New York Business highlighting the firms focus on culture and community.

ABOUT STAR MOUNTAIN

With approximately $2 billion in assets under management (as of June 2021), Star Mountain takes a data-driven approach to investing into the U.S. lower middle-market through two complementary investment strategies: (i) direct debt and equity investing and (ii) secondaries (acquiring LP interests and direct assets). Star Mountain believes these complementary strategies provide scalable and diversified access for its institutional and high-net-worth investors to established small and medium-sized businesses that generally have at least $15 million in annual revenues.

Since 2010, Star Mountain has made over 100 direct investments in U.S. small and medium-sized businesses and over 20 secondaries / fund investments within its Collaborative Ecosystem ®, exclusively focused on the U.S. lower middle-market. With over 75 team members (including advisors/operating partners) across 20+ locations nationwide, Star Mountain believes its focus and dedication has been productive for job creation and economic development. Star Mountain is dedicated to this large market of underserved businesses purpose-built to address the challenges and opportunities of these companies. As part of its commitment, Star Mountain has trademarked Investing in the Growth Engine of America ®.

As part of its ESG program (Environmental, Social and Governance), Star Mountain’s Charitable Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 focuses on improving lives through economic development, including job creation, health & wellness and cancer research. Notable missions include helping match veterans and women with high quality small and medium-sized business career opportunities across the country, including within Star Mountain’s portfolio.

Note: This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase interests in any investment product. Awards and recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, companies and/or publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he / she / it will experience a certain level of results if Star Mountain is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services; nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement, testimonial endorsement, recommendation or referral of Star Mountain or its representatives by any of its clients or any other third party. Rankings published by magazines and others are generally based exclusively on information prepared and / or submitted by the recognized advisor. Moreover, with regard to all performance information contained herein, directly or indirectly, if any, readers should note that past results are not indicative of future results. The description and the selection methodologies of each award and recognition are subjective and will vary.

Awards and recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, companies, and/or publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she/it will experience a certain level of results if SMFM is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services; nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement, testimonial endorsement, recommendation or referral of SMFM or its representatives by any of its clients or any other third party. Rankings published by magazines and others are generally based exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized advisor.

Crain’s two-part survey process consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part involved an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Star Mountain must pay a fee to Crain’s only for survey collection purposes. Detailed eligibility criteria can be found here: https://www.bestplacestoworknyc.com/eligibility-criteria

To be named to P&I's Best Places list, all firms met Best Companies' high threshold for inclusion and were evaluated against others of similar size. Individual firm profiles, which were compiled based on survey results, reflect U.S. employment numbers and were confirmed by Best Companies in the summer. Company and employee comments were edited for space, style and clarity. Assets under management or advisement are as of June 30, unless otherwise noted. To participate, companies had to have at least 20 employees in the U.S., at least $100 million of discretionary assets under management or advisement and be in business for at least one year. An anonymous employee survey, which aimed to evaluate.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005021/en/