Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Star chef Mario Batali acquitted of indecent assault

05/11/2022 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: "I'm going to find the defendant not guilty to the charge of indecent assault and battery."

Celebrity chef Mario Batali was acquitted on Tuesday of indecently assaulting a woman at a Boston bar in 2017, while posing with her for fan "selfie" photos.

Thirty-two year-old Natali Tene brought charges against Batali in 2019.

In the non-jury trial, she testified that he groped her and forcibly kissed her, while drunkenly posing for selfies with her.

But Boston Municipal Court Judge James Stanton concluded Tene had "significant credibility issues", which supported the defence team's claim that her motive was financial gain.

However, he had some words of advice for the 61-year-old chef too.

"It's an understatement to say that Mr. Batali did not cover himself in glory on the night in question. His conduct and his appearance and his demeanour were not befitting of a public person of his stature at that time. It is a lesson for all of those people and public with celebrity positions."

If convicted, Batali could have faced up to 2.5 years in jail and registration as a sex offender.

Several women had made similar claims against him to the media, which led to Batali being fired from talk show "The Chew."

He later cut ties with restaurants including New York's Babbo and Del Posto that he partly owned.

He's denied allegations of sexual assault but apologized for "deeply inappropriate" behaviour.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:35aECB could outline rate hike plan for coming months in June -Müller
RE
02:33aECB to start raising rates gradually this summer - Villeroy
RE
02:30aInside a Ukraine hospital where medics work as rockets fall
RE
02:30aTesla makes first shipment of cars from reopened Shanghai plant - media
RE
02:28aUK will keep talking to EU over N. Ireland, but nothing off the table - Gove
RE
02:28aGerman Inflation Reaches Highest Level in More Than 40 Years
DJ
02:25aChina auto industry association says firms are seizing may and j…
RE
02:25aChina auto industry association says the industry's development…
RE
02:16aIndonesia seeks to balance international, local palm oil demand -official
RE
02:16aBlow to Roche's cancer immunotherapy prospects as 2nd trial fails
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nel ASA: First quarter 2022 financial results
2Fiverr Announces First Quarter 2022 Results
3Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
4Thyssenkrupp : Interim report 1st half 2021/2022
5Ahold Delhaize's strong global portfolio delivers growth in Q1 net sal..

HOT NEWS