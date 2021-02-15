Log in
Star2Star Receives 2020 TMC Labs Innovation Award from CUSTOMER Magazine

02/15/2021 | 09:30am EST
SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star, a global leader in cloud-native communications, collaboration, and integration solutions for the enterprise, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named their cloud-native platform as a 2020 TMC Labs Innovation Award winner presented by TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine.

Star2Star’s end-to-end solution suite offers everything the modern business needs to overcome today’s challenges. Their portfolio includes voice, video meetings, team collaboration, softphone extensions, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), SD-WAN, and more. As a cloud-native platform, Star2Star’s customers also have the option to choose pure cloud or on-premises cloud deployments, depending on their unique needs. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Star2Star also released their remote work solutions bundle to come to the aid of businesses in need of a rapidly deployed remote technology infrastructure.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a TMC Labs Innovation Award winner,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer. “This past year, we saw how the power of innovation can help businesses stay productive and profitable in a crisis, and we are proud to have delivered solutions that met those urgent challenges and mission-critical needs. As the business landscape continues to evolve, we will continue to look for ways we can empower our customers to thrive.”

Congratulations to Star2Star for earning a CUSTOMER Magazine TMC Labs Innovation Award. Their cloud-native suite has been selected for demonstrating innovation, superior quality and unique features which have had a positive impact on customer-related technologies,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “We’re pleased to recognize this outstanding achievement with a TMC Labs Innovation Award.”

TMC Labs Innovation Awards honor products that display innovation, unique features, and significant contributions toward improving communications technology. The TMC Labs Innovation Award is granted to those companies demonstrating ground-breaking contributions to the industry.

About Star2Star

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Star2Star meets that need with its patented cloud-native collaboration platform designed for the modern enterprise that extends the company's record of success in maintaining a 99.4% customer retention rate.

Star2Star has delivered consistently innovative solutions to enterprise communication and collaboration challenges since 2006. Throughout its history, it has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous upgrading of cutting-edge technology to anticipate and address rapidly evolving enterprise needs. The company entered the market as the only UCaaS provider with an on-premises cloud platform that combined cloud flexibility with an ultra-reliable proprietary network. Today, its suite of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, scalability, and capacity to unify people and processes within an intuitive, cloud-native environment.

Star2Star has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500|5000, Omdia Top 10 UCaaS Service Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as inclusion in the Frost Radar North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry reports and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.

Casey O’Loughlin
coloughlin@star2star.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
