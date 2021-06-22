Log in
StarFive Adopts Valtrix STING for Verification of Next-generation RISC-V Processors

06/22/2021 | 11:01am EDT
BANGALORE, India, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtrix Systems, provider of design verification products for building functionally correct CPU and system-on-chip implementations, announced today that StarFive, a leading provider of RISC-V processors, platforms and solutions in China, has licensed STING for verification of the next generation of RISC-V processors.

STING, a design verification product from Valtrix, uses software-driven methodology to check the functional correctness and architectural compliance of RISC-V implementations. The product also consists of a RISC-V architecture verification suite and stimulus programming framework to provide the engineering teams an easy ramp into verification readiness and a platform to extend the base stimulus by writing custom tests.

StarFive's CTO, Morton Yu, said: "We are delighted to work with Valtrix Systems. Its design verification tool STING features a highly flexible stimulus development framework and a large library of test stimulus. These add a new level of testing before the release of our next-generation processor design. StarFive has always looked to contribute to a more complete RISC-V processor ecosystem and we look forward to deepening our collaboration with Valtrix in delivering more powerful RISC-V technology."

"The open-source and modular RISC-V architecture allows CPU developers to innovate and customize their offerings to meet the application needs. Verification of custom implementations can be challenging and it needs a versatile solution which can adapt according to the requirements of the design configuration," said Shubhodeep Roy Choudhury, CEO of Valtrix. "STING's well-proven verification methodology has been deployed and used successfully by multiple RISC-V developers and we are proud to partner with StarFive and help them in their endeavor of developing advanced RISC-V implementations," he added.

For more information on Valtrix's design verification technology and products, visit: https://www.valtrix.in

About Valtrix's STING Design Verification Tool

STING, the flagship product of Valtrix, is a commerically supported design verification tool for RISC-V based implementations. It can be configured to generate portable bare-metal programs containing self-checking architecturally-correct test stimulus, which can then be enabled on simulation, FPGA prototypes, emulation or silicon.

About StarFive

Founded in 2018, StarFive is a leading provider of RISC-V processors, platforms and solutions in China. Its portfolio of CPU IP is optimized for maximized performance and power efficiency, which are widely used in home appliances, industrial robots, network communication devices, edge computing. The company recently announced BeagleV™ single-board computer which is the first affordable RISC-V board to run on Linux.

Connect with Valtrix at:

Twitter: @ValtrixSystems
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/valtrix-systems

Media Contact:
Shubhodeep Roy Choudhury
deepsrc@valtrix.in  
valtrix-marketing@valtrix.in

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starfive-adopts-valtrix-sting-for-verification-of-next-generation-risc-v-processors-301316193.html

SOURCE Valtrix Systems


© PRNewswire 2021
