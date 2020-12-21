StarKist® Forges Partnership With Ketogenic Leader Lindora®

Lindora® Will Promote StarKist® Products As Part of a Healthy, Ketogenic Diet

StarKist®, a socially responsible company that empowers people to live a healthy lifestyle, has entered into a significant strategic marketing partnership with Lindora®, a leading ketogenic weight loss and wellness expert based in Southern California.

Will Righeimer, Lindora’s CEO, said that StarKist has chosen to work with Lindora on a strategic marketing partnership. (Photo: Business Wire)

The StarKist/Lindora partnership, which will launch in early 2021, focuses on creating additional exposure for StarKist’s Pouches® which include Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations® and Chicken Creations®. Lindora, who operates 33 medically based weight loss and wellness clinics in Southern California, will help to promote the pouches through sampling, couponing, advertising, and in-clinic displays.

Will Righeimer, Lindora’s CEO, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration, “We’re thrilled that StarKist has chosen to work with Lindora to help promote healthy eating. StarKist Pouches® are another convenient way for our patients to eat well, stay within of our weight loss program guidelines and establish healthy lifestyle habits. They are a nice addition to the more than 120 different healthy food and supplement products we currently offer our patients.”

StarKist chose Lindora as a partner because they recognize Lindora as an innovative market leader, with more than 50 years of experience, whose programs, services and products are among the best in the weight loss and wellness space. Lindora’s class-leading, ketogenic, nutritional foods are perfect complements to the StarKist line up of protein-rich foods.

“Partnering with Lindora gives us a unique opportunity to introduce our products to people who already understand the importance of protein as part of healthy diet,” said Andy Mecs, Vice President of Marketing & Innovation at StarKist. “Our single-serve pouches are protein-packed, nutrient dense and many contain 0 – 3g of carbohydrates, which means that they are perfect for ketogenic (or keto) eating plans. StarKist’s tuna, salmon and chicken pouches typically contain between 15 and 18 grams of protein per serving.”

About Lindora

Founded in 1971, Lindora is one of the largest, medically supervised weight loss, wellness and consumer products company in the United States. The nationally recognized brand has helped hundreds of thousands of people lose weight and live happier, healthier lives. Lindora’s medically supervised, ketogenic weight management and wellness programs teach patients how to lose weight rapidly and keep it off by eating better, exercising more and managing stress more effectively. Lindora’s unique approach to treating the whole person over the long term includes education on both the physical and psychological aspects of weight management and wellness. Lindora operates 33 clinic locations in Southern California. Lindora’s mission is to transform people’s lives through weight loss and wellness. For additional information about Lindora, visit lindora.com.

About StarKist Co.

StarKist Co. is a socially responsible company that empowers people to live a healthy lifestyle. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce single-serve pouch products, which include StarKist Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations® and Chicken Creations®. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie® the Tuna, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

