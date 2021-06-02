StarMesh Global : Enters the LEO Satellite Communications Industry With Disruptive Patented Technologies

Star Mesh, LLC (d/b/a StarMesh GlobalTM), a satellite communications company, is pleased to announce the development of pioneering technical advancements that provide fully secure and private global satellite communication networks at a fraction of the cost of current and under development satellite systems. Design and engineering breakthroughs enable StarMesh™ satellites to function without the use of rocket fuel, thrusters, orbital and attitude controls, or expensive ground station telemetry. StarMesh™ satellites do not require awareness of each other’s location, attitude, or orbit. StarMesh Global’s patented technologies will revolutionize the industry, minimizing many of the financial risks and dangers of operating in space.

With the satellite industry trending towards smaller, compact LEO satellite designs coupled with decreasing launch costs, new discoveries have created opportunities for innovative start-ups to compete. A StarMesh Global™ constellation uses smart, compact intelligent satellites in unrestrained orbits with complex onboard proprietary multi-link routing and dynamic antenna pairing protocols to enable instant communications anywhere around the globe. The patented multi-link routing logic operates “on the fly,” via real-time calculations of metrics measured by each node (e.g., terminals, satellites, drones, etc.) that becomes part of the route. Thus, data routing is distributed, rather than centrally controlled, and the eventual path or route taken to send and receive data from origination to destination is not known by anyone or any machine. Full global infrastructure control and communication security and privacy can be achieved because there are no use of third-party software, routers, switches, gateways, or end terminals. All vulnerable points of cyber-attack can be removed.

In a recent interview, Jerry Schloemer, President and CTO of StarMesh Global, explained: “We are excited to announce these new patented satellite communication discoveries in design, engineering, and extraordinarily complex mathematics. Our vision was to cut by 90% the cost to build and launch a global network capable of nearly instantaneous worldwide transmissions, and we believe we have achieved this goal. These cost savings alone should rattle the industry as most satellite companies operating today have enormous upfront sunk costs, making profits hard to come by during the short life span of LEO satellites.”

Depending on communication needs, companies or government entities could own their own private satellite communications system using only 50 equatorial or 300 inclined orbiting StarMesh™ satellites. An increase in the number of satellites reduces overall power requirements while permitting better antenna pairing with better signal reception. Potential applications include private global text, voice and data networks; land and marine asset tracking; smart IoT agriculture; real-time remote monitoring; and local or wide-area networks. StarMesh™ end terminals (e.g., phones, sensors, servers, computers, ground stations, etc.) located at origination and destination locations communicate directly with a StarMesh Global™ satellite constellation.

Mr. Schloemer also noted: “Another StarMesh™ application, made possible due in part to inherent cost savings, is the ability to provide a ‘launch on demand’ global satellite system that could be up and running to provide global communications faster than any other satellite system.” Thus, a StarMeshTM satellite system could provide backup or redundant worldwide communications in case of an international emergency or threat.

About StarMesh Global

StarMesh Global has transformed from a conceptual think-tank to active technology development and engineering. It is revolutionizing satellite designs and communications using low earth orbiting satellite systems with global reach to everyone, anywhere; and doing so at a fraction of the costs presently incurred by industry providers. The StarMesh™ International Patent Portfolio will enable creation of innovative disruptive technologies for the Aerospace, Defense and Communication Industries as well as enabling multifaceted commercial applications. www.starmeshglobal.com

