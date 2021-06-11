Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Starbucks Stadium? Coffee chain applies for naming rights

06/11/2021 | 03:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The sign of a Starbucks store is seen in New York

(Reuters) -Starbucks Corp has applied with the U.S. trademark office for the right to use its name on a sports stadium or training facility.

In a June 2 application, the coffee chain sought approval to use its name in "providing stadium and training facilities for sports and entertainment activities" and "promoting business, sports and entertainment events of others."

Approval could enable Seattle-based Starbucks to join companies such as AT&T, Bank of America, Canadian Tire, FedEx, Oracle, PPG Paints, Target, Toyota and United Airlines whose names already adorn professional stadiums and arenas.

"Either it is actively looking to make a deal to sponsor a venue, or it wants to protect its right to potentially use its name in that manner," said Ashley Dobbs, a law professor at the University of Richmond in Virginia who specializes in intellectual property.

Starbucks declined to comment.

Naming rights agreements often run for decades and can cost several or tens of millions of dollars annually.

Amazon.com Inc took a different path from most corporate sponsors when it named an arena in downtown Seattle the Climate Pledge Arena.

That building will house the Seattle Kraken expansion team in the National Hockey League, and the Seattle Storm of the Women's National Basketball Association.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office plans by early September to assign a lawyer to review Starbucks' application.

If the office has no objection, Starbucks will have six months to show it is using its mark in commerce. The company may apply for extensions.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 0.16% 112.425 Delayed Quote.4.12%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 0.76% 56.715 Delayed Quote.30.08%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:40pU.S. regulators tell financial firms no reason to not move on from Libor
RE
03:38pCorn, soy drop, soyoil limit-down amid worries about U.S. biofuel law
RE
03:32pStarbucks Stadium? Coffee chain applies for naming rights
RE
03:32pGLOBAL MARKETS : Stocks hover near record highs as bond yields slide
RE
03:29pConsumer Price Index, Boston-Cambridge-Newton — May 2021
PU
03:29pAverage Energy Prices, Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim – May 2021
PU
03:29pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS  : Average Energy Prices, San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward – May 2021
PU
03:28pOil hits multi-year highs in third weekly gain on demand recovery
RE
03:24pG7 leaders agreed to keep the money taps open - source
RE
03:21pU.s. securities and exchange commission chair gary gensler warns bloomberg short-term bank yield index (bsby) has same flaws as libor, could be manipulated
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's auto sales fell 3% in May, first drop in 14 months
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Deliveries to customers - May 2021
3Four directors call for Toshiba shake-up in revolt after explosive probe
4SANNE GROUP PLC : UK's Sanne agrees to sit down with Cinven after fund makes higher offer
5India investigates Binance unit for crypto transactions violating fx rules

HOT NEWS