Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Starbucks says U.S. workers must get COVID-19 vaccine or tests

01/03/2022 | 12:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk past a Starbucks in Buffalo, New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Starbucks Corp will require its U.S. workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing in order to comply with new federal mandates, the company said in an update sent to employees on Monday.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has set a new date of Feb. 9 for large employers to require either full vaccination or weekly testing as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads quickly throughout the United States.

The explosion of new cases has sidelined workers across the country, delaying the start of some schools, closing some restaurants and causing major disruptions at airlines.

A company source told Reuters that Starbucks is not currently seeing broad closures of its cafes as a result of Omicron - unlike in the first half of 2020, when the pandemic forced the coffee chain to temporarily shut at least half of its U.S. stores and convert remaining locations to drive-thru and carry-out only.

Starbucks' approximately 220,000 U.S. employees must disclose their vaccination status by Jan. 10, according to a letter from Chief Operating Officer John Culver sent to employees on Dec. 27 and repeated in a weekly update on Monday.

If workers choose not to get vaccinated, they can be tested weekly instead and are responsible for acquiring their own OSHA-approved tests and submitting results.

Starbucks experienced spot outages of certain products - as did many other restaurant chains - last year amid a supply chain crunch ignited by the pandemic.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Mark Porter, Kirsten Donovan)

By Hilary Russ


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI COFFEE INDEX -1.33% 171.9292 Delayed Quote.0.00%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -1.34% 115.37 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:19pEEX EUROPEAN ENERGY EXCHANGE : Gas Price Reference EGIX (THE)
PU
12:13pDonald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump subpoenaed in New York probe
RE
12:10pOPEC's incoming top official says keeping OPEC+ pact is top priority
RE
12:09pFirefighters battle new blaze at South African parliament, suspect charged with arson
RE
12:08pWall Street shows confidence to start the new year
RE
12:02pStarbucks says U.S. workers must get COVID-19 vaccine or tests
RE
12:00pDaimler cto says chips to remain scarce in 2022, especially first half
RE
12:00pDaimler cto says does not expect significant increase in chip production capacity in first half
RE
11:58aCatalog of late rocker David Bowie sold to Warner Music
RE
11:54aTurkey's Erdogan says he is saddened by inflation at 36% in 2021
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street shows confidence to start the new year
2European stocks kick off 2022 at record highs
3BlueCity Holdings Limited Announces Receipt of a Preliminary Non-Bindin..
4Euro zone factory growth stayed strong in Dec as supply issues eased -P..
5Activision Blizzard: Amid scandal and a downgrade, an opportunity emerg..

HOT NEWS