Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Starbucks to add abortion travel coverage to U.S. health benefits

05/16/2022 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Starbucks logo is pictured on the door of the Green Apron Delivery Service at the Empire State Building in New York

(Reuters) -Starbucks Corp will reimburse U.S. employees if they must travel more than 100 miles from their homes to obtain an abortion, according to a memo sent to employees on Monday.

The global coffee chain joins Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and a small but growing list of other companies to offer the benefit as some U.S. states impose tighter restrictions on abortion..

The issue gained urgency after Politico published a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court showing that a conservative majority of justices supported overturning the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide

"Like many of you, I'm deeply concerned by the draft Supreme Court opinion related to the constitutional right to abortion that was first established by Roe v. Wade," wrote Sara Kelly, a human resources executive.

The benefit also applies to the dependents of employees, the memo said.

(Reporting by Hilary RussEditing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:38aAdani to become India's No. 2 cement maker with $10.5 billion Holcim deal
RE
09:38aU.S. Supreme Court takes up challenge to SEC in-house tribunal
RE
09:38aTSX inches up as resource-linked shares rise
RE
09:38aCanada Home Sales Decline 12.6% in April on Higher Interest Rates
DJ
09:36aWarsaw-u.s. treasury secretary yellen says has had good, frank…
RE
09:35aRWE opens euro account in Russia to pay for gas -spokesperson
RE
09:33aUkraine war to slash euro zone 2022 growth, boost inflation -EU
RE
09:32aGolden arches to go dark in Russia as McDonald's exits after 30 years
RE
09:32aStarbucks to add abortion travel coverage to U.S. health benefits
RE
09:32aWall Street opens lower after glum China data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Aviva, Barclays, Marathon Petroleum, ..
2Sulzer, Medmix sanctioned in Poland over Vekselberg ties
3Renault sells Russia's Avtovaz stake, but leaves room for return
4Factbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia
5Chinese developers' debt woes worsen as sales, yuan weaken

HOT NEWS