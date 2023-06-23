STORY: Another labor dispute for Starbucks.

The union representing the coffee chain's baristas announced Friday that thousands of workers at more than 150 locations across the U.S. are going on strike next week, claiming the company banned Pride Month decorations at its cafes.

Starbucks Workers United union said earlier this month the company took down Pride Month decorations and flags at several stores, while some workers took to social media to report the removal of Pride decor.

Starbucks on Friday denied the claims as "false information." It said last week there had been "no change to any policy on this matter" and that it was still encouraging store managers to celebrate Pride Month as long as store safety guidelines were followed.

The latest dispute comes after several major U.S. retail brands faced backlash from conservatives over displays of LGBTQ+ merchandise and in some cases relented under the pressure, which then led to criticism from gay rights groups for insufficient support for the community.

Anheuser-Busch InBev's Bud Light lost its top spot in the U.S. beer market following fury from conservatives over a social media promotion with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Starbucks has seen employees at hundreds of U.S. stores vote to unionize since late 2021 demanding better pay and benefits. The company is currently facing hundreds of complaints, accusing Starbucks of illegal labor practices such as firing union supporters and shutting stores during labor campaigns.

Shares are Starbucks were down three percent in morning trading.