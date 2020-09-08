Starburst Announces Availability of Kubernetes-Deployed Presto Solution on Red Hat Marketplace

Red Hat Marketplace provides a one-stop-shop to purchase enterprise applications and deploy across any cloud or on-premise

Starburst today announced that Starburst Enterprise for Presto is now available through Red Hat Marketplace. Red Hat Marketplace is an open cloud marketplace for enterprise customers to discover, try, purchase, deploy, and manage certified container-based software across environments—public and private, cloud and on-premises. Through the marketplace, customers can take advantage of responsive support, streamlined billing and contracting, simplified governance, and single-dashboard visibility across clouds.

“We believe Red Hat Marketplace is an essential destination to unlock the value of cloud investments,” said Lars Herrmann, senior director of technology partnerships, Red Hat. “With the marketplace, we are making it as fast and easy as possible for companies to implement the tools and technologies that can help them succeed in this hybrid multicloud world. We've simplified the steps to find and purchase tools like Starburst Enterprise that are tested, certified and supported on Red Hat OpenShift, and we've removed operational barriers to deploying and managing these technologies on Kubernetes-native infrastructure.”

Red Hat Marketplace customers can deploy Starburst Enterprise within their hybrid or multicloud environments to quickly access and analyze data across any data source. The Starburst Enterprise solution for Red Hat is a fully supported, production-tested and enterprise-grade distribution of open source Presto, a fast growing distributed SQL query engine. Using Starburst, interactive analytics projects are much simpler to execute at scale, and at far lower cost than moving data into a single source of truth.

“As organizations increasingly operate in multicloud or hybrid cloud environments, their data can become scattered,” said Justin Borgman, CEO of Starburst. “With Starburst, users can maximize the value of their existing database assets, and unlock immediate access to analytics regardless of where the data lives. We have been big believers in Kubernetes from the start and our Red Hat OpenShift integration allows us to truly deploy anywhere, bringing features like auto-scaling and high availability with us. We’re proud to be collaborating with an open source leader in Red Hat, who understands that open source is the way forward when it comes to pace of innovation, increased interoperability between systems, and flexible deployments for customers.”

Built in collaboration with Red Hat and IBM, Red Hat Marketplace delivers a hybrid multicloud trifecta for organizations moving into the next era of computing: a robust ecosystem of partners, an industry-leading Kubernetes container platform, and award-winning commercial support—all on a highly scalable backend powered by IBM. A private, personalized marketplace is also available through Red Hat Marketplace Select, enabling clients to provide their teams with easier access to curated software their organizations have pre-approved.

“Through Red Hat Marketplace, we’re expanding our ecosystem together with partners like Starburst Enterprise and helping our customers thrive in a hybrid multicloud world,” said Sandesh Bhat, IBM General Manager, Open Cloud Technology & Applications. “Container-based environments are the future of enterprise technology, and Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform. We’re excited to simplify software purchase and adoption for our clients through a curated private Marketplace experience.”

Red Hat Marketplace is designed to meet the unique needs of developers, procurement teams and IT leaders through simplified and streamlined access to popular enterprise software. All solutions available through the marketplace have been tested and certified for Red Hat OpenShift, allowing them to run anywhere OpenShift runs. A containers-based approach helps ensure that applications can be run and managed the exact same way, regardless of the underlying cloud infrastructure. This gives companies the flexibility to run their workloads on premise or in any public or private cloud with improved portability and confidence that their applications and data are protected against vendor lock-in.

About Starburst

Starburst is on a mission to power analytics anywhere. Founded by the creators of open-source Presto, Starburst unlocks the value of data by making it fast and easy to access anywhere. Starburst is the only commercial open source company that queries data across any database, making it instantly actionable for organizations. With Starburst, teams can lower the total cost of their infrastructure and analytics investments, prevent vendor lock-in, and use the tools that work best for their business.

