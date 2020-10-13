Starburst : Enterprise for Presto Now Available in The Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Starburst Enterprise for Presto to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Microsoft Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

Starburst today announced the availability of Starburst Enterprise for Presto in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store that provides applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. Starburst customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Starburst Enterprise for Azure is an enterprise-grade distribution of open-source Presto, a fast-growing distributed SQL query engine. By using Starburst Enterprise, organizations can access data quickly, wherever it’s stored. Starburst complements Microsoft Azure Synapse, Azure Databricks, and the Azure analytics portfolio in helping make Azure the center of gravity for customer analytics transformation and data platform modernization. Starburst customers can now run fast analytics on Azure Data Lake Storage (ADLS) and integrate data across multiple systems—regardless of where they are deployed—without the cost of moving data into a single source of truth.

"We’re excited to introduce Starburst Enterprise to the Azure Marketplace. With our solution, data engineers can use a leading open-source query engine to analyze all of their data," said Justin Borgman, CEO of Starburst. "Starburst users can now analyze data in ADLS, SQL Server, Azure Databricks Delta Lake, and more than 30 other supported data sources without any data movement.”

Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp, said, "We're excited to welcome Starburst Enterprise to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Starburst

Starburst unlocks the value of data by making it fast and easy to access anywhere. Starburst queries data across any database, making it instantly actionable for organizations. With Starburst, teams can lower the total cost of their infrastructure and analytics investments, prevent vendor lock-in, and use the tools that work best for their business.

