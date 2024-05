May 11 (Reuters) - Starlink, the satellite unit of Elon Musk's SpaceX, is experiencing a degraded service, its website showed on Saturday, adding that the team is investigating the issue.

Musk in a post on X earlier said that Starlink satellites were under a lot of pressure due to a geomagnetic solar storm, but were holding up so far. (Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)