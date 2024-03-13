STORY: After weeks of being cut off from mobile networks due to war, some residents in Sudan's Omdurman are back online - thanks to Starlink satellite connections.

The mobile blackout began in early February amid conflict between rival military factions, Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

It's cut people off from buying essential goods, including food, and prevented them from keeping in touch with displaced relatives.

It's also hampered aid deliveries.

Sudan's army provided some satellite access to residents in this district in Omdurman, where they made recent advances against the RSF.

Mohamed was among those crowded around an access point.

"The connection has been lost for more than a month, and people every day are hopeful. The latest thing we tried is Starlink but there are a lot of people and there's a lot of pressure on it, not everyone manages to get a connection."

Fighting has caused extensive damage to the banking system.

And many people have depended on the Bank of Khartoum's mobile app to transfer money and make payments.

"There's no cash in the country," says Amal Abdu, adding that she wants to use the app but can't log in.

Telecom industry sources said previously that the RSF had shut down networks after threatening to do so unless the army restored disabled connections in the western region of Darfur.

State-owned Sudani has restored coverage in parts of Sudan, but swathes of the country, including the capital and most of Darfur, remain cut off.

The war between the army and the RSF erupted in mid-April 2023 over tensions linked to a planned political transition.

The conflict has led to a major humanitarian crisis, with nearly 6.5 million people displaced within Sudan.