(Alliance News) - Keir Starmer is on course for Downing Street after an exit poll indicated his Labour Party will sweep to power.

The Labour leader will become prime minister on Friday with a commanding majority in Parliament, the exit poll for broadcasters BBC, ITN and Sky suggested.

The exit poll suggests Labour is on course for 410 seats, with the Tories reduced to 131.

The exit poll also forecasts the Liberal Democrats on 61 seats, Reform UK on 13 and The Green Party on two.

In Scotland, the SNP are expected to secure 10 seats with Plaid Cymru in Wales on four.

The exit poll predicted Labour would secure a majority of 170.

Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner told the BBC the exit poll numbers are "encouraging".

Former Labour MP Peter Mandelson told the BBC it was an "extraordinary achievement" for Kier Starmer.

Conservative MP Steve Baker said it will be a "painful night."

It marks a dramatic reversal of fortunes since the 2019 general election, when Boris Johnson won the Tories a healthy 80-seat majority and Jeremy Corbyn led Labour to its worst result since 1935.

It will mean a Labour prime minister in No 10 for the first time in 2010.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

