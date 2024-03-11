STORY: "Anatomy of a Fall" best actress nominee Sandra Huller donned a black gown with a dramatic neckline.

"I'd say the overall trends with black was the number one trend and shimmer and shine," said Adam Glassman, the creative director at O Magazine.

"Poor Things" best actress nominee Emma Stone wore a light green outfit with a flared, strapless bodice.

"A lot of people went very classic old Hollywood, elegant, sophisticated," said Glassman. "Because really most nominees tend to go sophisticated. Presenters have a little bit more fun with color and design."

Midnight blue was also popular among women, like "Killers of the Flower Moon" best actress nominee Lily Gladstone.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in "The Holdovers," wore a sparkly light blue gown with voluminous feathery sleeves.