Start and Upgrade Dropshipping Business With Buckydrop Revolutionary One-stop Solution! Now Available on Shopify App Store

BuckyDrop, the emerging ecommerce game-changer, has recently launched its dropshipping app on the Shopify app store, enabling more merchants around the globe to start and upgrade the dropshipping business with a pioneering and truly one-stop ecommerce solution.

What’s Revolutionary about BuckyDrop?

1. Truly One-stop and Worry-free. Run and Grow Dropshipping Business in One Platform

Unlike current dropshipping solutions that force sellers to juggle services from multiple providers, BuckyDrop offers a more efficient option for Shopify merchants to run and grow business easier and smarter. By easily connecting BuckyDrop app with Shopify, merchants can seamlessly access the whole-chain ecommerce services from product sourcing, purchasing, warehousing, quality control, global shipping to branding and store operation service. Meanwhile, Shopify merchants will be further freed up with the intelligent automatic workflow featuring product sources sync, orders sync, shipping status sync and auto order fulfillment.

2. From Reselling to Branding. Level up the Game with Customization Services

A great business always comes with a great brand. With BuckyDrop, any type of merchants, be it a small startup or a big company, can utilize the comprehensive branding services to build brands at more ease.

For a start, merchants can get a customized branding strategy from BuckyDrop 1-on-1 account manager and can streamline the implementation via the store-operation and marketing agency service. Furthermore, merchants can use the first-class Print-on-Demand (POD), private label and OEM/ODM services to create and enhance brand characteristics. In addition, a convincing brand needs products of good quality. And that brings up another highlight of BuckyDrop – the multi-level quality check service, which provides not only inspection on quantity, specification and functionality, but also photo-based, video-based and try-on inspection service, helping guarantee a pleasant customer experience.

3. Best Alternative to AliExpress. Source First-Hand Products Direct from China.

BuckyDrop connects Shopify merchants with a vast variety of competitive products from major Chinese e-marketplaces like Taobao/Tmall/1688.com/JD.com as well as BuckyDrop’s proprietary suppliers. By directly sourcing from first-hand suppliers and manufactories instead of AliExpress vendors, Shopify merchants will gain more strengths in terms of expanding product diversity and improving cost effectiveness.

“There is a burgeoning interest in dropshipping from the entrepreneurial community, but dropshippers are, at the same time, having headaches in juggling different solutions from multiple providers.” said Mr. GONG Haixing, CEO and founder of STARIT Group, the parent company of BuckyDrop. “We believe our release at Shopify will outfit more merchants with a real one-stop dropshipping solution, providing them a more streamlined and profitable way to manage business and achieve growth.”

Mr. Gong’s confidence is well-grounded. Back in 2012, following his experience as a co-founder of China’s tech giant – Tencent Holdings (0700.HK), Mr. Gong has already set foot in the ecommerce industry by launching Superbuy.com, a leading platform providing global customers with one-stop shopping experience from purchasing agent service to global delivery. Building on Superbuy’s success, Mr. Gong and his team further developed BuckyDrop in 2018, supporting future entrepreneurs with more efficient business solutions.

For any Shopify merchant looking for a truly hassle-free dropshipping solution, now it’s free to install the BuckyDrop app here.

About BuckyDrop

BuckyDrop is a truly one-stop dropshipping solution provider which offers Shopify, WooCommerce merchants and other e-business entrepreneurs with worry-free one-stop e-commerce services. The complete solution covers the entire process from store setup, product supply, order processing, warehousing, global shipment, after-sales, store operation to marketing services. Check more information at BuckyDrop website.

