Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Start-up of New 400 TPD soft oils Refinery plant in Egypt

12/02/2021 | 05:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Golden Oil company , a major player on Egyptian market, and Desmet Ballestra started their collaboration in 2018 which resulted in successful start-up of the Crushing Plant in the end of 2020. This plant has a production capacity of 2000 TPD and was a first project between 2 partners. Our partner managed to reach their challenging objectives during the Covid-19 period with the support of Desmet Ballestra Group.

Thanks to the successful collaboration during the first project, Golden Oil company awarded Desmet Ballestra with the second phase. Due to our 75 years' experience and great customer service, the customer entrusted us to design and implement new refinery plant with production capacity 400 TPD. Now we're proud to announce the successful start-up of the plant that was implemented in the shortest timeframe, even during these turbulent times. The plant is able to produce edible vegetable oil via processing multiple products such as crude rapeseed oil, sunflower oil, corn oil, crude soya bean oil, rapeseed oil with five different sections.

We thank our partner for the confidence and trust in our technological solutions and look forward to establishing our partnership even further.

Disclaimer

Desmet Ballestra Group NV published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 10:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:51aEU fines Barclays, RBS, HSBC, Credit Suisse 344 million euros for forex cartel
RE
05:51aRBI to conduct 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction under LAF on December 03, 2021
PU
05:51aTHAICOM PUBLIC : Resignation of a director
PU
05:51aSTREIT MECANIQUE S A : Waste sorting training !
PU
05:51aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMRs and persons closely associated with them
PU
05:51aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Investor meeting and Presentation
PU
05:51aSER EDUCACIONAL S A : Notice to the Market - Ser Educacional announces the acquisition of Delinea
PU
05:51aIP : Diurnal Group plc - Notice of R&D Day
PU
05:51aADB Urges Private Sector Investments in Energy Efficiency in CAREC Region
PU
05:51aDEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS : Analysts' presentation on financial year 2020/2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1European stocks drop as Omicron fears keep markets on edge
2Lithium Americas : Prices Offering of US$225 Million Convertible Senior..
3Qualcomm chip aims to create new category of handheld gaming devices
4Preclinical Data Demonstrate Sotrovimab Retains Activity Against Key Om..
5Capital Market Day 2021: thyssenkrupp describes further transformation ..

HOT NEWS