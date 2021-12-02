Start-up of New 400 TPD soft oils Refinery plant in Egypt

Golden Oil company , a major player on Egyptian market, and Desmet Ballestra started their collaboration in 2018 which resulted in successful start-up of the Crushing Plant in the end of 2020. This plant has a production capacity of 2000 TPD and was a first project between 2 partners. Our partner managed to reach their challenging objectives during the Covid-19 period with the support of Desmet Ballestra Group.

Thanks to the successful collaboration during the first project, Golden Oil company awarded Desmet Ballestra with the second phase. Due to our 75 years' experience and great customer service, the customer entrusted us to design and implement new refinery plant with production capacity 400 TPD. Now we're proud to announce the successful start-up of the plant that was implemented in the shortest timeframe, even during these turbulent times. The plant is able to produce edible vegetable oil via processing multiple products such as crude rapeseed oil, sunflower oil, corn oil, crude soya bean oil, rapeseed oil with five different sections.

We thank our partner for the confidence and trust in our technological solutions and look forward to establishing our partnership even further.