Starton Therapeutics Receives Clinical Trial Authorization in Europe to Initiate Phase 1 Clinical Trial of STAR-LLD Continuous Delivery Lenalidomide

STAR-LLD is the first continuous delivery immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) in development to expand the use of lenalidomide in multiple myeloma and become the first IMiD for CLL

On track to complete enrollment by Q2/22

PARAMUS, N.J., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starton Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company transforming standard of care therapies with proprietary dermal technologies, announced that it has received a Clinical Trial Authorization (CTA) in the Netherlands to initiate a Phase 1 study evaluating STAR-LLD bioavailability in human subjects.

“This study provides comparative rapid confirmation of blood levels so we can move in to the clinic in multiple myeloma. We have designed the most efficient study to meet regulatory requirements, assess safety, and bring STAR-LLD to a patient population as soon as possible,” said Jamie Oliver, Chief Medical Officer.

Pedro Lichtinger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, emphasizes, “This CTA authorization is an important milestone for Starton, as our first clinical regulatory authorization for the STAR-LLD program.”

The Phase 1 study will evaluate the 24-hour bioavailability, safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics STAR-LLD in healthy human subjects compared to oral lenalidomide. The Phase 1 portion of the study is an open-label, crossover design used to confirm the plasma concentrations of STAR-LLD versus oral lenalidomide that will be further evaluated in a randomized Phase 1b study in patients with multiple myeloma. STAR-LLD uses an ambulatory continuous subcutaneous infusion pump to deliver Starton’s proprietary solubilized lenalidomide. Starton’s previous in vivo studies found a 77% reduction in plasma lenalidomide exposure using a continuous subcutaneous infusion versus pulsatile dosing at the daily oral equivalent.

Starton plans to submit additional regulatory applications in other countries as part of its development approach for STAR-LLD.

About STAR-LLD

STAR-LLD is a continuous delivery lenalidomide in development to expand the standard of care for the most common blood cancers, multiple myeloma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). A preclinical proof-of-concept study for STAR-LLD demonstrated that MM tumors caused by human myeloma cells grew 25-fold if untreated, five-fold when treated with oral lenalidomide and shrank by 80% with STAR-LLD. The study also showed 100% efficacy (overall response rate ORR) at 144 mcg continuous LLD and 20% tumor elimination vs. 0% ORR with active control with daily pulsatile once daily dosing.

STAR-LLD SC is expected to enter clinical studies in Q1 2022. Starton has completed a pre-IND meeting for STAR-LLD SC and all IND-enabling studies.

Starton expects to reference prior findings of nonclinical safety for key sections of the New Drug Application (NDA) for REVLIMID(r).

About Starton Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming standard of care therapies with proprietary dermal technology, so people with cancer can receive continuous treatment to live better, longer. Starton’s proprietary transdermal technology is intended to increase efficacy of approved drugs, to make them more tolerable and expand their potential use.To learn more, visit www.startontx.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the Company’s business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. In some cases, you may identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "plan," "intend," "potential," "continue," "believe," "expect," "predict," "anticipate" and "estimate," the negative of these words or other comparable words. These statements are only predictions. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are qualified by their terms and/or important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account information currently available to the Company. Neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of these statements. Information in this press release will be updated only to the extent required under applicable laws. If a change occurs, the Company’s business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives may vary materially from those expressed in the aforementioned forward-looking statements.

Starton Investor Relations:

investors@startontx.com

+1 551 287 6456